Ts and Ps please.

Was on 3 different stations. And here is my take. The offense is close. 3 or 4 plays could have made a huge diference. First, on the 4th and 2 to Shipley,if the pulling guard seals the linebacker, Shipley has a huge crease between the safety and the corner (who was being blocked), and I feel certain he would have scored. Second, On the 4th and I, which should have been 4th and 1 foot, the tight end who was in the back field to DJ's right, lolligagged (at least that is what it looked like to me) and was so slow leading DJ through the hole to the left of center, that he got in his way and held DJ up....we were short and DJ reached for it and fumbled. Third, a dropped pass on 3rd down and an over thrown pass to a wide open receiver on third down stopped drives. Both easily made plays.Fourth, we had I think a wide receiver screen,and when DJ turned and stepped to throw, ALL 3 RECEIVERS WERE TRYING TO BLOCK SOMEBODY. DJ had that ### look on his face and just had to pull it down and run it. NOT HIS FAULT AT ALL.

NFL ・ 21 HOURS AGO