CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

Putin in self-isolation due to COVID-19 cases in inner circle

By DARIA LITVINOVA ASSOCIATED PRESS
Press Democrat
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMOSCOW — Russian President Vladimir Putin entered self-isolation after people in his inner circle became infected with the coronavirus, the Kremlin said Tuesday, adding that the leader himself tested negative for COVID-19. Putin, who is fully vaccinated with Russia's Sputnik V, held several public engagements indoors Monday and even said that he may have to quarantine soon. An aide at the time sought to suggest he was speaking generally and insisted Tuesday that no one's heath was endangered.

www.pressdemocrat.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

European court: Russia responsible for Litvinenko killing

The European Court of Human Rights on Tuesday backed the conclusion of a British inquiry that Russia was responsible for the killing of Alexander Litvinenko who died in London in 2006 after drinking tea laced with a radioactive material.A former agent for the KGB and the post-Soviet successor agency FSB, Litvinenko defected from Russia in 2000 and fled to London. While in Britain, Litvinenko became involved in exposing corruption and links to organized crime in the Russian intelligence service.He fell violently ill on Nov. 1, 2006, after drinking tea with two Russian men at a London hotel, and...
EUROPE
AFP

Russia opposition claims mass fraud after Putin party sweeps vote

Russia's opposition accused the authorities of mass voter fraud after election results Monday showed the ruling United Russia party winning a sweeping majority in parliament. But the party still claimed a two-thirds majority in the lower house State Duma, with United Russia's Andrei Turchak saying it was a "convincing and clean victory".
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Vladimir Putin
Person
Dmitry Peskov
The Independent

Kremlin's party gets 324 of 450 seats in Russian parliament

Russia's ruling party will get 324 of the 450 seats in the next national parliament, election authorities announced Tuesday. The number is less than the pro-Kremlin party, United Russia won in the previous election but still an overwhelming majority. Retaining the party's dominance in the State Duma was widely seen as crucial for the Kremlin ahead of Russia's presidential election in 2024. President Vladimir Putin’s current term expires that year, and he is expected either to seek reelection or to choose another strategy to stay in power. A parliament the Kremlin can control could be key to both...
POLITICS
hngn.com

Russia Invades NATO Countries With Massive Missile Blitz as Vladimir Putin Steps Up Missile Defense Capabilities

During scary war drills, Russia has been showcasing its formidable weapons by "invading" NATO countries Poland and Lithuania. In a show of might to its Western-leaning neighbors, Vladimir Putin's military has linked up with Belarus, a former Soviet republic. The drills concluded in Russia conquering the countries to fend off a massive attack by a "mock enemy."
MILITARY
Washington Examiner

Russian elections expose Putin's fears

Russia’s stage-managed parliamentary (Duma) and regional elections on Sept. 17-19 demonstrate that the Kremlin views democracy and decentralization as a threat to the survival of the Putin regime. The Kremlin has applied repressive measures, including banning independent candidates, blocking websites, outlawing civic initiatives, and prohibiting public rallies. These steps indicate...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid 19#Russian#Kremlin#United Russia Party#Paralympians#Syrian#Covid#Ria Novosti
hngn.com

Putin Boasts Latest Russian Superweapon; Nuclear Torpedo Concerns the West

The Kremlin shakes the West as Putin touts his fear-inducing nuclear torpedo exposed by satellite intel recently. Recent events from the HMS Defender, with activity from NATO fleets in the Black Sea, Crimean waters, have prompted the Russian leader to broadcast new weaponry to the NATO alliance, especially the US. An image of a colossal torpedo armed with a nuclear warhead that the Russian forces possess is causing concern for western strategists.
POLITICS
The Independent

Reported voting violations mar Russia's parliamentary ballot

From the Baltic Sea to the Pacific Ocean Russians across eleven time zones voted Sunday on the third and final day of a national election for a new parliament, a ballot in which the pro-Kremlin ruling party is largely expected to retain its majority after months of relentless crackdown on the opposition.The vote so far has been marked by numerous reports of violations, including ballot-stuffing, inadequate security and pressure on election monitors.The election is widely seen as an important part of Russian President Vladimir Putin’s efforts to cement his grip on power ahead of the 2024 presidential election,...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Country
Russia
Washington Times

Joe Biden dies slow death by media

And the Firm Grasp of the Obvious Award goes to … Chuck Todd of NBC News!. “I think he’s got a pretty big credibility crisis on his hands,” Mr. Todd opined this weekend about President Biden. Specifically, Mr. Todd noticed there was an unpleasant situation in Afghanistan and a humanitarian...
CELEBRITIES
Daily Beast

Grieving Harry Dunn Family Who Trump Tried to Ambush Settles Out of Court

The family of a dead British teenager who was killed when a U.S. spy hit him while driving on the wrong side of the road in 2019 has agreed an out of out of court settlement. A spokesperson for the family of Harry Dunn, who was 19 when he died, confirmed to The Daily Beast that there was a “resolution” in the civil case brought in the U.S. Dunn was struck by Anne Sacoolas, 44, who was living and working at the Royal Air Force base in Croughton, which is a known base for American spies.
U.S. POLITICS
Washington Post

Denmark appears to have beaten covid-19 — for now. Here’s how it did it.

On Sept. 10, Danish authorities lifted all pandemic restrictions and pronounced that covid-19 is no longer a “critical threat” in the country. Vaccination rates are high — 86 percent of all eligible citizens 12 and older have received at least one shot, and 95 percent of people 50 and older are fully vaccinated.
PUBLIC HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy