After splashy start, Panthers’ goalie Knight preps for camp

Few players in NHL history have started their careers better than Spencer Knight. He was only 19 when he first joined the Florida Panthers after two seasons with the Boston College Eagles. He won his first game in his first start on the day after his 20th birthday. In the 2021 Stanley Cup playoffs, the Panthers turned to the 20-year-old to start their must-win Game 5, and he delivered by becoming the youngest goaltender in NHL history to win his playoff debut. When Florida begins its season next month, there’s a good chance Knight is in net to face the Pittsburgh Penguins.

NHL ・ 8 DAYS AGO