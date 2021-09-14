CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
After splashy start, Panthers’ goalie Knight preps for camp

By Associated Press
NBC Sports
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMIAMI — Spencer Knight ended last season as Florida’s heir apparent at goaltender. Thing is, it’s just not apparent to Knight yet. Set to begin his first full pro season, Knight is tuning up for training camp by going through a development camp with the Panthers that ends Tuesday and a showcase tournament that will be hosted by the Tampa Bay Lightning this weekend. And he’s viewing the pre-camp work as just another step in his process, even after making a meteoric rise up the depth chart last season.

