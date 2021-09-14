CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
U.S. Politics

US, EU will agree to cut methane emissions: report

By Rachel Frazin
The Hill
The Hill
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2T5ctH_0bve7t3U00
© istock

The U.S. and European Union will reportedly aim to cut their methane emissions by 30 percent during this decade.

Methane is a powerful greenhouse gas that is a significant contributor to climate change and can come from agriculture, oil and gas and other sectors.

Reuters reported late Monday that the EU and U.S. will later this week pledge to cut their methane emissions 30 percent by 2030, citing a draft of the so-called Global Methane Pledge.

The wire service also reported that a separate document says that countries including China, Russia, India, Brazil, Saudi Arabia, Britain and South Africa could also join the pledge.

Neither the State Department nor the European Commission immediately responded to The Hill’s request for comment. The European Commission also did not respond to Reuters, while the State Department declined to comment to the news outlet.

The reported proposal comes as congressional Democrats look to tackle methane emissions — specifically from the fossil fuel sector.

As part of their proposed $3.5 trillion spending bill, Democrats have proposed a “methane fee” on the oil and gas industry which would aim to hold “individual companies responsible for their own leaks and excess methane pollution.”

Methane is more potent than carbon dioxide, but it lasts for less time in the atmosphere. Therefore, those who support cutting it argue that it's a quick way to alleviate some global warming.

A report last month by the U.N.’s Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change called for “strong, rapid and sustained reductions” in methane emissions to limit warming.

Comments / 0

Related
theloadstar.com

New EU road rules ‘unfair and will increase emissions’ says report

Independent studies have found that European road freight will become less efficient, and create greater emissions, if the European Commission’s Mobility Package comes into force. The legislation requires drivers to return to their home country regularly, which some member states, particularly in Eastern Europe, have said is anti-competitive. The longer...
TRAFFIC
The Independent

US, China unveil separate big steps to fight climate change

The two biggest economies and largest carbon polluters in the world announced separate financial attacks on climate change Tuesday.Chinese President Xi Jinping said his country will no longer fund coal-fired power plants abroad, surprising the world on climate for the second straight year at the U.N. General Assembly. That came hours after U.S. President Joe Biden announced a doubling of financial aid to poorer nations so they could switch to cleaner energy and cope with global warming’s worsening impacts.This could provide some momentum going into major climate talks in Glasgow, Scotland in less than six weeks, experts said. Running...
U.S. POLITICS
CNET

US to relax travel ban for vaccinated EU and UK passengers, report says

For the most up-to-date news and information about the coronavirus pandemic, visit the WHO and CDC websites. Passengers who have been vaccinated against COVID-19 will be able to travel to the US from the EU and UK starting in early November, according to CNN. Travelers entering the US will have to show proof of vaccination and a negative test taken within three days of departure to the US, White House COVID-19 response coordinator Jeff Zients told reporters Monday.
U.S. POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#European Union#Methane Gas#Methane Emissions#Greenhouse Gas Emissions#Eu#Reuters#The State Department#The European Commission#Democrats#U N
eenews.net

Obstacles abound in global effort to cut methane

President Biden and European Union leaders want the rest of the world to join them in a new campaign to slash methane emissions. If successful, the initiative could go a long way toward blunting the impact of the planet-warming gas and curbing the worst effects of climate change. But the U.S.- and E.U.-led effort faces a long list of challenges, both on the international stage and back home.
ENVIRONMENT
theenergymix.com

U.S., European Union Pledge 30% Methane Cut by 2030

The United States and the European Union issued a joint promise Friday to reduce their emissions of climate-busting methane by 30% from 2020 levels by 2030, with the aim of finalizing the agreement during this year’s United Nations climate conference and getting other countries to sign on. If all countries...
U.S. POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Country
India
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
Place
Europe
Country
South Africa
Country
Brazil
Country
China
Country
Saudi Arabia
The Independent

AP Interview: UN chief warns China, US to avoid new Cold War

Warning of a potential new Cold War, the head of the United Nations implored China and the United States to repair their “completely dysfunctional” relationship before problems between the two large and deeply influential countries spill over even further into the rest of the planet. U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres spoke to The Associated Press this weekend ahead of this week's annual United Nations gathering of world leaders — a convening blemished by COVID, climate concerns and contentiousness across the planet. Guterres said the world's two major economic powers should be cooperating on climate and negotiating more robustly on trade...
WORLD
Mother Jones

US and Europe Pledge to Slash Methane Emissions by 30 Percent

Fight disinformation. Get a daily recap of the facts that matter. Sign up for the free Mother Jones newsletter. This story was originally published by the Guardian and is reproduced here as part of the Climate Desk collaboration. The United States and the EU made a joint pledge on Friday...
ENVIRONMENT
MyChesCo

US and EU Announce Global Methane Pledge

WASHINGTON, D.C. — The United States and European Union announced today the Global Methane Pledge, an initiative to reduce global methane emissions to be launched at the UN Climate Change Conference (COP 26) in November in Glasgow. President Biden and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen urged countries at the U.S.-led Major Economies Forum on Energy and Climate to join the Pledge and welcomed those that have already signaled their support.
U.S. POLITICS
bloomberglaw.com

Biden Urges World Leaders to Cut Methane as Pledges Fall Short

President Joe Biden told world leaders “the time is now” to accelerate efforts to slash greenhouse gases as he formally unveiled a new initiative to pare global methane emissions by 30% before the end of the decade. The pledge, designed in concert with the. European Union. , would be the...
AGRICULTURE
etftrends.com

US and EU to Pledge Methane Reduction Over Next Decade

On Friday, the United States and the European Union will agree to reducing methane pollution in their respective countries by 30% over the next ten years, reports Financial Times. They are doing so in a bid to bring methane pollution awareness to the forefront ahead of the climate summit scheduled in November.
ENVIRONMENT
Houston Chronicle

Democrats call for a fee on excess methane emissions

WASHINGTON - House Democrats and Republicans clashed Monday over a proposed fee on methane emissions that could cost the natural gas industry in Texas and other states billions of dollars a year. Within their $3.5 trillion budget legislation, Democrats laid out plans to charge oil and natural gas producers $1,500...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Hill

The Hill

342K+
Followers
38K+
Post
249M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hill is a top US political website, read by the White House and more lawmakers than any other site -- vital for policy, politics and election campaigns.

 https://thehill.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy