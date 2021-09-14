CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Environment

False spring: Climate change may erode frogs' ability to withstand salt pollution

By Binghamton University
Phys.org
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleClimate change may erode frogs' ability to withstand road salt pollution, according to researchers at Binghamton University, State University of New York. Driven by climate change, spring in the northeastern United States is now earlier and more variable in temperature than it used to be, a shift that has rippled through ecosystems. Among the most severely affected are spring-breeding amphibians such as wood frogs, who may be lured out of the mud to mate too early.

phys.org

Comments / 1

Related
CNN

FBI asks for the public's help in finding Gabby Petito's fiance as new tip emerges about his previous movements

(CNN) — The FBI is asking for the public's help in finding Gabby Petito's fiancé Brian Laundrie after a coroner made an initial determination that Petito died by homicide. Petito's remains were found Sunday in an undeveloped camping area in Bridger-Teton National Forest on the eastern edge of Grand Teton National Park, officials said. She was first reported missing by her family on September 11, after Laundrie returned home from the road trip without her on September 1.
ENTERTAINMENT
ABC News

2nd dose of J&J COVID-19 vaccine results in stronger protection, company says

A second dose of Johnson & Johnson's COVID-19 vaccine given two months after the first leads to stronger protection, according to the company. The new data, announced in a press release, adds to a growing body of evidence suggesting that booster shots could enhance vaccine protection against breakthrough infections -- though experts agree all three vaccines are still doing their job to protect against more serious illness.
INDUSTRY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Climate Change#Frogs#Salt#Pollution#Binghamton University#Assistant Research#Amphibian#Frontiers In Zoology#North American
1buv.com

Actor Willie Garson Dies At 57 : NPR

LOS ANGELES — Willie Garson, who played Stanford Blatch, Carrie Bradshaw’s friend on TV’s “Sex and the City” and its movie sequels, has died, his son announced Tuesday. He was 57. “I love you so much papa. Rest In Peace and I’m so glad you got to share all your...
CELEBRITIES
NBC News

Texas lawsuits against abortion doctor could hasten new statute's downfall

On Monday, two plaintiffs filed what are believed to be the first lawsuits against a Texas doctor who admitted that he performed an abortion apparently in violation of the state’s new abortion law. San Antonio physician Alan Braid revealed in an opinion piece in The Washington Post that he had performed an abortion on a woman later in her pregnancy than is allowed under the recently minted statute, which bans abortions after cardiac activity is detected, usually at about six weeks’ gestation.
TEXAS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Science
The Hill

DOJ sues to block JetBlue-American Airlines partnership

The Justice Department on Tuesday filed a lawsuit to block an alliance between American Airlines and JetBlue, criticizing it as a “de facto merger” that reduces competition. The antitrust lawsuit seeks to undo the airlines’ partnership to share flights at New York and Boston airports and allow customers to book...
CONGRESS & COURTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy