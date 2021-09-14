False spring: Climate change may erode frogs' ability to withstand salt pollution
Climate change may erode frogs' ability to withstand road salt pollution, according to researchers at Binghamton University, State University of New York. Driven by climate change, spring in the northeastern United States is now earlier and more variable in temperature than it used to be, a shift that has rippled through ecosystems. Among the most severely affected are spring-breeding amphibians such as wood frogs, who may be lured out of the mud to mate too early.phys.org
