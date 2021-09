Researchers are expressing optimism that gene therapy can treat a wide range of eye diseases, including some that currently have no treatments. Only one gene therapy has been approved by the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) so far, and most trials are in early phases, but they are showing promise for the treatment of diseases caused by specific gene mutations as well as more common conditions, such as neovascular age-related macular degeneration (nAMD). And drug companies are investing.

