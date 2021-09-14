CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dynacor Monthly Sales Hit a New All-Time High in August of US$20.1 Million (C$25.2 Million)

Cover picture for the articleDynacor Gold Mines Inc. (TSX-DNG) (Dynacor or the “Corporation”), an international gold ore industrial corporation servicing ASMs (artisanal and small-scale miners), today announced monthly record sales of US$20.1 million (unaudited) (C$25.2 million) for August 2021, a US$4.1 million (+25.6%) month-to-month increase and a US$ 11.6 million increase (+136.5%) compared to August 2020.

