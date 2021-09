Stephan El Shaarawy’s stoppage-time goal gave Jose Mourinho a victory in his 1,000th game in management as Roma edged out Sassuolo 2-1 in Serie A.Mourinho pulled out a classic celebration, sprinting down the touchline in celebration after El Shaarawy lifted the ball over Sassuolo goalkeeper Andrea Consigli in time added on.Bryan Cristante had put Roma in front after 37 minutes but Filip Djuricic cancelled it out just before the hour.1) 19 / 06 / 20212) 12 / 09 / 2021 pic.twitter.com/cs4upbFq9f— Zlatan Ibrahimović (@Ibra_official) September 12, 2021Zlatan Ibrahimovic wasted no time on his return from four months out through injury,...

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 9 DAYS AGO