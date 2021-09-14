CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Social Media

We hear what we want to hear, new study confirms

By Brooks Hays
UPI News
UPI News
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1fXdGz_0bve6jRF00
People lend greater credence to sources of information that tell them what they want to hear, while ignoring the rest, new research confirms. File Photo by Stacey Newman/Shutterstock

Sept. 14 (UPI) -- Politicians and social critics complain that social media and cable news have created an echo chamber: People hear what they want to hear and ignore the rest.

They're not far off.

New research confirms that people lend greater credence to sources of information confirming what they already believe to be true -- or at least what they hope to be true.

Previous studies have shown decision makers are influenced by what researchers call "motivated beliefs." People believe things they wish to be true.

Some researchers suggest motivated beliefs can explain the spread of misinformation online.

To test whether motivated beliefs and information exchange can produce or exaggerate biases, the authors of a new study -- published Tuesday in the Journal of the European Economic Association -- paired people based on their scores on an IQ test.

Researchers paired below-average performers with other below-average performers and above-average scorers with other above-average scorers.

Naturally, participants wanted to believe they had been paired with above-average performers, and they exchanged beliefs concerning this wishful hypothesis. Some participants were more optimistic about their pairing, while others were more pessimistic.

Researchers found participants who were pessimistic about their chances of having scored above average became more optimistic when they were paired with a more optimistic participant.

However, study results showed optimistic participants were unlikely to adjust their outlook, even when paired with a pessimistic participant.

Stubbornly optimistic test takers were especially unlikely to waiver from their motivated beliefs if they were in the below-average IQ group. In other words, those who scored lowest on the IQ test were most likely to accept only information that reinforced their biases.

"Overall, our results suggest that bias amplification is likely driven by 'motivated assignment of accuracy' to others' beliefs: subjects selectively attribute higher informational value to social signals that reinforce their motivation," researchers wrote.

Researchers found they could pop misinformation bubbles and reverse bias simply by providing unbiased information about which IQ group the subjects were in.

"This experiment supports a lot of popular suspicions about why biased beliefs might be getting worse in the age of the Internet," study co-author Ryan Oprea said in a press release.

"We now get a lot of information from social media and we don't know much about the quality of the information we're getting. As a result, we're often forced to decide for ourselves how accurate various opinions and sources of information are and how much stock to put in them," said Oprea, a researcher at the University of California, Santa Barbara.

"Our results suggest that people resolve this quandary by assigning credibility to sources that are telling us what we'd like to hear and this can make biases due to motivated reasoning a lot worse over time," Oprea said.

To combat bias, whether among like-minded voters or investors in financial markets, people need access to unbiased, reliable sources of information.

Comments / 1

Related
INFORUM

Have you faced a long wait at the hospital? We want to hear from you

North Dakota hospitals are under significant pressure. Some of the largest health care providers in the state, pressed for space and plagued by low staffing, are near or at full capacity, and the worst of the latest COVID-19 outbreak is still to come, hospital administrators say. If you have recently...
HEALTH SERVICES
NHPR

We Want To Hear From You: Share Your Questions And Concerns About Housing In N.H.

New Hampshire’s housing crisis is hitting renters particularly hard. At NHPR, we want to give tenants the tools they need to navigate their housing challenges and better focus our coverage of systems affecting housing access, affordability and safety. If you’re a tenant, someone who works with tenants or someone with...
ADVOCACY
Austin Chronicle

Women & Their Work's "We Know Who We Are. We Know What We Want."

Light floods the new home – the new permanent home – of Women & Their Work, streaming through windows large and small all around, illuminating the art in "We Know Who We Are. We Know What We Want," the gallery's inaugural exhibition. These works, however, generate their own light – light released by some deeper understanding of who we are and how we live.
VISUAL ART
IN THIS ARTICLE
ScienceAlert

New Study Explains Why Human Languages Share a Lot of The Same Grammar

There are around 7,000 human languages that we know of worldwide, and while they're all unique, they're also more similar than you might have realized – particularly when it comes to the grammar, or the way that sentences can be formed and used. That might be because of certain genetic tendencies, scientists have theorized, or perhaps it's down to the cognitive capacities that all human beings share, like the passage of time that enables us to develop past and future tenses. A new study proposes a different reason behind this shared grammar: the way that we talk about language itself. "We propose that...
SCIENCE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Social Media
Phys.org

The world's languages may be so similar because of how humans talk about language

The languages of the world are all unique, but also share important similarities. These mostly lie in the grammatical elements each of the approximately 7000 human languages contain, the word parts and rules that speakers can use to build a sentence. Traditionally, linguists either assume that the explanation for these similarities is that all people are born with a blueprint for these grammatical categories in their genetics or that they emerge from other cognitive capacities (for example, all people have an understanding of time so human languages can develop past tense or future tense).
SCIENCE
Salt Lake Tribune

Reader Survey: We want to hear from you

As a Tribune reader, you are helping to build a sustainable future for The Salt Lake Tribune — and a more vibrant local news ecosystem here in Utah. Our newsroom is growing and we are engaging with more readers in more ways online than ever before. As we do so, it’s important to take a step back to assess where we are and to ask for input and advice from the people who matter most: you.
POLITICS
UPI News

UPI News

Washington, DC
184K+
Followers
40K+
Post
63M+
Views
ABOUT

United Press International is a leading provider of news, photos and information to millions of readers around the globe via UPI.com and its licensing services. With a history of reliable reporting dating back to 1907, today's UPI is a credible source for the most important stories of the day

 https://www.upi.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy