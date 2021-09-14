CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albion Online's Energy Surge Season Begins September 25

By Poorna Shankar Posted: Category: News
Cover picture for the articleThe Energy Surge Season begins September 25 for Albion Online. Here's the schedule if you're looking to take part. Energy Surge will be the next Guild Season when it kicks off on September 25. You can look forward to new rewards and more over the course of six weeks. If you missed it, HQ Hideouts were discussed on the previous dev talk. These hideouts will be the new place for guilds which will remain invulnerable to attack. You can check out our coverage here.

