Albion Online's Energy Surge Season Begins September 25

If you’ve been waiting for Shroud of the Avatar to issue fixes when you’re traveling around the world, patch 1448 should have you covered. This build provides some fixes for loot imbalance in addition to several fixes for movement and terrain. For example, your feet won’t slide all over the place on the overworld. Additionally, if you’ve witnessed NPCs just sink into the ground, this patch should remedy that. Slanted objects from other players won’t bounce around the world anymore, and you’ll be able to see the terrain on Shaminian Hills once more.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 19 HOURS AGO