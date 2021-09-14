IDG Communications Acquires Marketing and Data Intelligence Company, KickFire
Acquisition expands upon IDG’s platform designed to solve complex marketing challenges at the intersection of media and MarTech. IDG Communications, Inc.—the global expert in technology media, data, and marketing services—announces the acquisition of the Silicon Valley-based marketing data and intelligence company, KickFire®. The acquisition expands upon IDG’s best-in-class marketing technology (MarTech) platform that provides tech marketers with advanced tools to solve complex marketing challenges, including the enhancement of data surrounding customers, prospects, and digital audiences.martechseries.com
