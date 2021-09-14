CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
IDG Communications Acquires Marketing and Data Intelligence Company, KickFire

By Globe Newswire
martechseries.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAcquisition expands upon IDG’s platform designed to solve complex marketing challenges at the intersection of media and MarTech. IDG Communications, Inc.—the global expert in technology media, data, and marketing services—announces the acquisition of the Silicon Valley-based marketing data and intelligence company, KickFire®. The acquisition expands upon IDG’s best-in-class marketing technology (MarTech) platform that provides tech marketers with advanced tools to solve complex marketing challenges, including the enhancement of data surrounding customers, prospects, and digital audiences.

martechseries.com

martechseries.com

Doxim Acquires Georgia-Based Multichannel Solutions Provider, Direct Technologies, Inc. (DTI)

Acquisition will further extend Doxim’s document composition and fulfilment expertise in healthcare, insurance, and financial services. Doxim®, the leading customer communications management (CCM) and engagement technology provider serving financial and regulated markets, today announced that it has acquired Direct Technologies, Inc. (DTI), a leading provider of high visibility customer documents in the healthcare, insurance and financial services sectors.
BUSINESS
martechseries.com

PiiQ Media Makes API Accessible to Customers for More Actionable Data

Company Also Adds Features and a Social Platform to Serve Customers’ Evolving Needs. PiiQ Media, the social media threat intelligence and risk analytics company, announced today that in response to customer requests, the company has made its API available to customers and added new features to its products that make them more accessible and actionable.
SOFTWARE
martechseries.com

Growing 6X Year-Over-Year, Plannuh Closes a $4 Million Round to Expand AI-Driven Marketing Leadership Automation Platform

Funds will be used to accelerate growth and launch new product features and integrations. Plannuh, a SaaS company automating core marketing leadership processes including planning, financial management, and optimization of business outcomes, today announced it closed a $4.1 million equity round led by Ripple Ventures. Existing investors Glasswing Ventures, an early-stage venture capital firm investing in the next generation of intelligent enterprise and frontier tech startups and Gradient Ventures, Google’s AI-focused venture fund, participated in the round, which comes as Plannuh sees significant growth amid expanded product offerings.
TECHNOLOGY
martechseries.com

LatentView Analytics Hires Enterprise Data Science and Analytics Executive to Lead Onsite Growth for Telecom, Retail and CPG Clients

LatentView Analytics, a trusted analytics partner to the world’s most recognized brands, announced today that Srinand Ramachandra joined the firm as Onsite Growth Leader. Srinand comes to LatentView with more than ten years of experience advising data-driven decisions across the retail, healthcare, and travel sectors. As a data science expert, he has helped arm Fortune 500 executives with analytics-driven tools to optimize their business processes.
BUSINESS
martechseries.com

PureCars Appoints Guy Super As CRO, And Kate Colacelli As CMO

Seasoned Industry Veterans Added To Accelerate Growth Through Brand Strategy and Acquisition. PureCars, a leading provider of digital marketing technology and services for automotive dealers, today announced the appointments of Guy Super as Chief Revenue Officer, and Kate Colacelli as Chief Marketing Officer. Marketing Technology News: MarTech Interview with Eddie...
BUSINESS
martechseries.com

Flybits Wins Frost & Sullivan’s 2021 Global Product Leadership Award for Customer Experience in the Financial Services Market

The award recognizes Flybits as a candidate for continuous market disruption in digital customer experience transformation with tremendous growth potential in mobile personalization. Flybits, the most advanced contextual engagement platform in the financial industry, today announced it was named by Frost & Sullivan as a global product leader of customer...
ECONOMY
martechseries.com

Sendinblue Acquires Three Companies for $47 Million to Expand E-Commerce Offerings for SMBs

The Digital Marketing Platform Announces the Acquisitions of Chatbot Tool, Chatra; Analytics Solution, Metrilo; and Push Notification Tool, PushOwl. Sendinblue, the leading all-in-one digital marketing platform, today announced its acquisition of three e-commerce marketing companies for more than $47 million: Chatra, Metrilo, and Shopify’s top application for push notifications, PushOwl. The move comes 11 months following its $160 million Series B funding round to drive product expansion and increase growth in the North American market.
BUSINESS
martechseries.com

Terminus Releases “MOVE,” A Modern Framework For Go-to-Market Strategies

Co-authors Sangram Vajre and Bryan Brown launch Terminus’ third book, MOVE, a comprehensive blueprint for companies looking to transform go-to-market. Terminus, the only account-based engagement platform built to deliver more pipeline and revenue through multi-channel account-based marketing (ABM), today announced the release and availability of “MOVE: The 4-Question Go-To-Market Framework.” The new book is a modern framework for companies and GTM leaders looking to transform their go-to-market strategies.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
martechseries.com

Forsta Names Brian Bhuta as Chief Product Officer

Accomplished product executive to spearhead innovation across the newly merged company’s suite of CX insights and research technology products. Forsta, the leading Customer Experience and Research Technology company created earlier this year by the merger of Confirmit and FocusVision, announced Brian Bhuta as Chief Product Officer. Bhuta will oversee Forsta’s product development, spearheading innovation and evolving the architecture of the global company’s expansive product suite, which encompasses CX insights, enterprise feedback management, VoC (Voice of the Customer), VoE (Voice of the Employee), qualitative research, quantitative research, data visualization and more.
BUSINESS
martechseries.com

Bolster Expands Leadership Team with New Vice President of Finance Jenny Kwon

Industry veteran brings deep expertise scaling operations and accelerating growth. Bolster, a deep learning-powered, next generation fraud prevention company, today announced the appointment of Jenny Kwon as vice president of finance and operations. Kwon has extensive leadership experience helping companies scale their operations to support explosive growth. At Bolster, she will head the finance and operations functions, and provide strategic insights to support the company’s rapid growth, while achieving strategic and financial objectives.
BUSINESS
martechseries.com

CreatorIQ Expands Its Leadership Position With Acquisition of #1 Influencer Marketing Analytics Platform Tribe Dynamics

Combination of Industry-Leading Performance Management And Analytics Solutions Creates The Definitive Platform Leader for the Creator Economy. Influencer marketing platform, CreatorIQ — the most trusted partner advancing the creator economy for brands like AB InBev, Disney, Sephora, and Unilever — announced the acquisition of the #1 influencer marketing analytics platform, Tribe Dynamics.
BUSINESS
martechseries.com

Enzoic Launches E-Commerce Channel

Supports customer preference for friction-free purchase, accelerating deployment. Enzoic, a leading provider of compromised credential screening solutions, today announced the launch of an e-commerce channel. This provides organizations with a simple, friction-free way to deploy the innovative credential screening tools. With 61 percent of breaches stemming from the exploitation of credential data, shoring up password vulnerability is vital for every enterprise spanning small businesses through to large global organizations.
BUSINESS
martechseries.com

Propel Announces $20 Million Series C to Help Manufacturers Deliver Long Term Customer Engagement

Company is scaling life sciences and high tech industry solutions that put customers at the center of the product experience. Propel, the modern way to take products from concept to customer, today announced it has raised $20 million in Series C financing. The investment is led by Salesforce Ventures, with participation from existing investors Norwest Venture Partners, Cloud Apps Capital Partners, Green D Ventures and TIFF. The existing investors are joined by new investor Ankona Capital, a venture capital firm with experience in both supply chain and scaling enterprise B2B SaaS solutions. The company has raised a total of $48 million in funding to date.
BUSINESS
martechseries.com

Infinite Blue Unveils Product Enhancements for Mass Communications Solution

Sendigo enables business continuity/disaster recovery teams to go from planning to notifying, with just two clicks. Infinite Blue, a leading provider of business continuity/disaster recovery (BC/DR) planning and response management software, has enhanced its mass communication solution, Sendigo. Built within BC in the Cloud, Sendigo offers the only seamless BC/DR and mass notification solution in a single product environment for companies needing to prepare, plan, and respond to threats that impact their organizations.
SOFTWARE
martechseries.com

New Salesforce and Slack Innovations Empower Companies to Create Their Digital HQ

Domino’s, Intuit, and Splunk are running their digital HQ with Salesforce and Slack. Salesforce, the global leader in CRM, today announced new capabilities that integrate Slack across Salesforce’s products and industry solutions, plus new Slack innovations that improve collaboration across organizational boundaries and empower teams to embrace asynchronous working. Marketing...
INTERNET
martechseries.com

AdPlayer.Pro Outstream Video Ads Solutions Provider Reports Q2 2021 Results

AdPlayer.Pro reports the increase of video ad serving volumes and the release of new player functionality in Q2 2021. AdPlayer.Pro, a global provider of outstream video advertising solutions, has released the Q2 2021 results, reporting the increase of daily ad serving volumes up to 45 000 000 video ad impressions in April – July 2021.
TECHNOLOGY
martechseries.com

AppDirect Survey Finds SMBs Are Accelerating SaaS Adoption, See Greatest ROI Working with a Technology Advisor

New study reveals most SMBs use five or more SaaS applications, while a majority face challenges using new cloud-based solutions. A new study released today by AppDirect, the leading subscription commerce platform company, found that more small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) are using SaaS than ever before. In fact, the “AppDirect Small Business Software Trends Report 2021” found that 45 percent of SMBs have most or all of their business software based in the cloud, compared to just 24 percent in 2017. At the same time, SMBs are facing more difficulties with their cloud-based applications, such as migration and maintenance issues. To overcome these, an increasing number of SMBs, almost 48 percent, are turning to outside professionals, including technology advisors—such as consultants, channel partners, and telecom agents—and ISP / telecom services providers.
SOFTWARE
martechseries.com

Workiva Unveils Intuitive Data Prep Capabilities at Amplify Conference that Further Streamline Reporting and Empower Teams

New Seamless Functionality Increases Efficiencies and Harmonizes Data into a Single Reporting Standard. Workiva introduced Data Prep, a new, intuitive data preparation capability within its cloud platform that streamlines compliance reporting and empowers collaboration among financial and operational teams across organizations. Marketing Technology News: The Profit Singularity AI System Expert...
SOFTWARE
martechseries.com

VideoElephant Launches Channels Marketplace, The First Linear Licensed Programming Solution Designed For Streaming & OTT Experiences

Combining content, programming and scheduling services, over 150 premium streaming video channels are now available for media companies of all types. VideoElephant, the world’s leading aggregator of premium video content, today announced the launch of a Channels marketplace, a collection of more than 150 licensable, linear video feeds providing curated, 24-hour programming experiences for streaming platforms, digital media companies and brands.
BUSINESS
martechseries.com

Forrester Introduces New Forrester Decisions Service For Technology Architecture & Delivery Leaders

Service helps leaders keep pace with ever-changing digital expectations and build greater agility, resiliency, and creativity across the technology ecosystem. To accelerate technology modernization, Forrester introduces Forrester Decisions for Technology Architecture & Delivery. With 48% of global firms investing in digital transformation, this service offers bold vision research, curated tools and frameworks, and hands-on guidance to help technology leaders modernize their IT architecture initiatives through the integration of platforms, practices, and partners.
BUSINESS

Comments / 0

