Who To Know: Thomsen Foodservice

Listen to the episode here or wherever you listen to podcasts:. KANSAS CITY — The foodservice industry has been hit hard the past year and a half. As COVID-19 restrictions led to some businesses to permanently close, others are once again returning to the dine-in experience. Season eight of Since Sliced Bread explores how the foodservice industry has adapted to the pandemic and how these bakery customers plan to move forward. From market research to stories from bakers who supply this industry, you’ll hear how foodservice operators have continued to meet the needs of its customers during these challenging times. Season eight premiers Oct. 6.

INDUSTRY ・ 21 MINUTES AGO