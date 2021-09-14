CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

EVE Online Welcomes New Players With Big Gateway Update, Epic Store Release

By Christina Gonzalez Posted: Category: News
mmorpg.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEVE Online has been engaging folks for 18 years, and there's no denying the dedicated community. However, some regard it as being difficult to start, especially as a new player without resources or connections. It's a big universe after all. The latest update, Quadrant 3: Gateway, is looking to change that. With an emphasis on both the new player experience and improvements and features for all, this just may be the way in for those interested to get started.

www.mmorpg.com

Comments / 0

Related
ComicBook

Epic Games Store Surprises Players With New Feature

Epic Games Store users in the U.S. and Canada now have a new payment option that they can use effective immediately! A new wallet payment option has been added, which allows players to upload funds directly to their account in increments of $5, $10, $20, $50, and $100 (users will not be able to add more specific amounts). A maximum of $500 can be stored in the wallet, but that's only for users that secure their account with 2-factor authorization; those that don't will be limited to $150. Users will also have the option of requesting refunds to their wallet, even if that wasn't the payment first used.
VIDEO GAMES
Nintendo Life

Animal Crossing: New Horizons Online Exhibition Opens With Player Diaries

The National Video Game Museum covers the last 18 months. Back in December, the UK's National Video Game Museum announced their latest project: documenting and archiving the first year of the global pandemic, through the lens of Animal Crossing: New Horizons. Nine months later, the exhibit is ready, and it's...
MUSEUMS
attackofthefanboy.com

Project EVE Coming to PS5, New Trailer Released

One of the biggest surprises of the PlayStation Showcase was the reveal of the first full trailer of Shift Up Corp’s upcoming action game Project EVE. The game will be the first game from Shift Up Corp to be released for consoles and was first announced in 2019. You can check out the trailer revealed in the showcase below:
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Eve Online#Economy#Epic Store#Capsuleers#Ccp
gamepressure.com

EVE Online Update Makes the Game More Accessible for Newcomers

The creators of EVE Online decided to make life easier for new players. A story tutorial, among other things, has been added to the game. EVE Online is definitely not a game with the gentlest learning curve. Players who wanted to go to New Eden had to face very unintuitive tutorials and rely on the advice of other fans. Devs at CCP decided to solve this problem and make their title more accessible for new pilots.
VIDEO GAMES
Escapist Magazine

Darkest Dungeon II Sets Epic Games Store Early Access Release Date

Developer Red Hook Studios has announced that Darkest Dungeon II is coming to early access on Epic Games Store with a release date of October 26, 2021. The studio broadcast the early access release date on Twitter, confirming that its Gothic horror RPG will arrive just in time for Halloween. You can wishlist the game before it arrives next month.
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
massivelyop.com

Stick and Rudder: Gaining traction as a newbie in EVE Online

EVE Online has a reputation for being difficult for new players. The varied, complex systems, some of which are a product of the era when EVE launched and some of which have been accumulated over time, do indeed present a steep learning curve for a pilot attempting to jump right into New Eden. While I did not find my first month in the game daunting, I have flown bow-first into the difficult question that many new players ask themselves once they’ve mastered the basics: Now what?
VIDEO GAMES
dotesports.com

The next big champion releases and updates in League of Legends

League of Legends is now over 10 years old after being released in early 2009. With more than 150 champions in the game, some of the MOBA’s oldest champions are a bit tired and run down, both in terms of graphics and gameplay. The most recent champion reworks—including Fiddlesticks, Volibear,...
VIDEO GAMES
TouchArcade

Gunship Battle: Total Warfare’s Latest Update Introduces a New Raid Boss, Plus Rookie Pass Rewards to Welcome Fresh Players

Gunship Battle: Total Warfare is adding new raid boss content and other fantastic Quality of Life improvements in its brand-new massive update. Joycity’s mobile strategy game is also making it easier for newbies to join the bandwagon with the new “Rookie Pass”, offering exclusive rewards in an accessible achievement-based quest system.
VIDEO GAMES
mmorpg.com

EVE Online Abyssal Proving Grounds Event Now Open to All

The Abyssal Proving Grounds are now open for those who want to get a different taste of competition in EVE Online. This event is the first following the recent major update that creates new onboarding pathways and skill building and goal tools for newer players. The Proving Grounds may feel a little different this time, but there are some tips and rules to survive.
VIDEO GAMES
mmorpg.com

Prosperous Universe Mobile Coming, Possible October Release

Prosperous Universe is seeing some significant updates lately, as the 2021.4 build went out a few days ago. With the release of the new build, several devs took to a diary to discuss some of what they've been seeing and what is to come. The update added mid and high...
VIDEO GAMES
mmorpg.com

Into the Echo First Teaser Marks Pre-Alpha Signups

Into the Echo, the MMORPG from from ETLOK Studios, bills itself as "a time travel odyssey" and built around recapturing a sense of wonder and discovery that made many people love MMOs in the first place. There's an official teaser out that also marks the opening of pre-alpha signups. The...
VIDEO GAMES
mmorpg.com

Black Desert Online Event Rewards New & Returning Players

If you haven't logged into Black Desert Online for a while, or if you're new to the game, there's an event going on right now that will help you out. These parallel events are meant as a welcome or even a welcome back. For those who are still in their...
VIDEO GAMES

Comments / 0

Community Policy