EVE Online Welcomes New Players With Big Gateway Update, Epic Store Release
EVE Online has been engaging folks for 18 years, and there's no denying the dedicated community. However, some regard it as being difficult to start, especially as a new player without resources or connections. It's a big universe after all. The latest update, Quadrant 3: Gateway, is looking to change that. With an emphasis on both the new player experience and improvements and features for all, this just may be the way in for those interested to get started.www.mmorpg.com
