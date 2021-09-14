Demandbase Named Industry Leader in Seven Categories on G2

Company is scaling life sciences and high tech industry solutions that put customers at the center of the product experience. Propel, the modern way to take products from concept to customer, today announced it has raised $20 million in Series C financing. The investment is led by Salesforce Ventures, with participation from existing investors Norwest Venture Partners, Cloud Apps Capital Partners, Green D Ventures and TIFF. The existing investors are joined by new investor Ankona Capital, a venture capital firm with experience in both supply chain and scaling enterprise B2B SaaS solutions. The company has raised a total of $48 million in funding to date.

BUSINESS ・ 19 HOURS AGO