Demandbase Named Industry Leader in Seven Categories on G2

By PRNewswire
martechseries.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe B2B Go-To-Market Pioneer Recognized Again for Account-Based Insights, Orchestration & More. Demandbase, the B2B go-to-market leader, announced its leadership placements on multiple G2 reports for the fall of 2021. The Demandbase platform earned “leader” classification in the categories of Account Data Management, Account Based Analytics, Account Based Orchestration Platforms, Attribution, and Marketing Account Intelligence. Additionally, InsideView, a Demandbase company, was also named as a leader in Market Intelligence, Marketing Account Intelligence and Sales Intelligence. These ratings are based on high levels of customer satisfaction and likeliness to recommend ratings from real users on G2, the world’s leading business solutions review website.

