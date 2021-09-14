BASF Debuts IrgaCycle Additives to Improve Properties of Mechanically Recycled Plastics
BASF announced today the launch of a new range of additives designed to improve the quality of post-consumer and post-industrial polyolefins for re-use in rigid, flexible, and molding applications. The new IrgaCycle addtives can help increase the percentage of recycled content in end-use applications such as packaging, automotive and mobility, and building and construction and help manufacturers achieve their sustainability objectives.www.plasticstoday.com
Comments / 0