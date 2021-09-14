CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Environment

BASF Debuts IrgaCycle Additives to Improve Properties of Mechanically Recycled Plastics

By Norbert Sparrow
plasticstoday.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBASF announced today the launch of a new range of additives designed to improve the quality of post-consumer and post-industrial polyolefins for re-use in rigid, flexible, and molding applications. The new IrgaCycle addtives can help increase the percentage of recycled content in end-use applications such as packaging, automotive and mobility, and building and construction and help manufacturers achieve their sustainability objectives.

www.plasticstoday.com

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

BASF to boost recycling ops to secure battery materials supplies

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - German chemicals giant BASF said its burgeoning auto battery recycling activities will see further investments to bolster a scarce stream of supplies of metal ingredients for its battery chemicals business. The Ludwigshafen, Germany-based company is developing a global production network for cathode materials, the most complex chemical...
ENVIRONMENT
Sourcing Journal

Lenzing Expands Carbon-Zero Tencel Fibers to Refibra

As Lenzing celebrates the first anniversary of the launch of carbon-zero Tencel branded fibers, the company is expanding these sustainable inputs to Refibra technology to address the growing industry demand around circular fashion and carbon neutrality. The first carbon-zero Tencel branded lyocell and modal fibers, which launched last year, have continued to gain momentum among industry partners, including fashion brands and mills. The carbon zero Tencel-branded lyocell and modal fibers are produced using renewable energy, which contributes to lower carbon emissions and energy consumption across the supply chain, according to Lenzing. This means the emissions associated with the fibers’ production, manufacturing...
ENVIRONMENT
Cornell University

Research guides future of plastic waste chemical recycling

New research from the College of Engineering aims to ease the process of chemical recycling – an emerging industry that could turn waste products back into natural resources by physically breaking plastic down into the smaller molecules it was originally produced from. In a new paper, “Consequential Life Cycle Assessment...
ENVIRONMENT
fooddive.com

Danone's Evian partners with Loop on water bottle made with recycled plastic

Danone's Evian bottled water brand is unveiling a new recycled plastic (rPET) prototype bottle using technology from Loop Industries. The process allows all types of PET plastic waste, including material taken from things like gym bags or flip flops that would otherwise be thrown out, to be turned into plastic bottles.
ENVIRONMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Basf#Plastics Industry#Performance Chemicals#Irgacycle Ps 030 G#Irgacycle Ps 031 G#Irgacycle Ps 032 G#Irgacycle Uv#Hdpe#Pp#Basf Plastic Additives#Valeras
plasticstoday.com

Technipaq Vows to Divert Medical Packaging Waste from Landfills in Partnership with DuPont Tyvek, Freepoint

Starting on World Cleanup Day, Sept. 18, medical packaging provider Technipaq Inc. said that it will be able to begin diverting manufacturing-generated plastic waste away from landfills to advanced recycling company Freepoint Eco-Systems, where it will be converted into new, virgin-quality resin and fuel. Technipaq manufactures flexible packaging and is a Tyvek Authorized Converter. Tyvek producer DuPont is also a partner in this project.
ENVIRONMENT
ihsmarkit.com

Plastics recycling via pyrolysis: small-scale vs large-scale?

Commercialization of pyrolysis technology for large-scale plastic chemical recycling is on the rise. So, Jonny Goyal, Research and Analysis Associate Director with IHS Markit's Circular Plastics Service, has a comprehensive rundown on a ramping up of the degradation of plastics at high temperatures for Net-Zero Business Daily readers. Pyrolysis, as...
ENVIRONMENT
Sourcing Journal

Best of Both Worlds: Unlocking Synergies of Mechanical and Chemical Recycling

There appears to be an unfortunate misunderstanding in parts of the industry that chemical recycling is a substitute to mechanical recycling, when in fact they are both (on their own or in combination) highly relevant technologies to enable the industry to become less dependent on virgin materials. In this article, four companies—Recover, Renewcell, Worn Again Technologies and Circ—all share ideas on how chemical and mechanical recycling technologies are actually complementary and can work in synergy to achieve a circular fashion system. Starting around 10 years ago or so, a wave of new developments for next-generation chemical recycling technologies* for textiles...
ENVIRONMENT
plasticstoday.com

Recyclable Flexible PE Packaging Gains and Gaps

“May you live in interesting times.” The Chinese saying that appears encouraging on the surface belies an undercurrent of uncertainty and challenges is as timely today as ever. That proverb came to mind during an ExxonMobil webinar earlier this month entitled “Future Trends in the Flexible Packaging Industry” that centered...
ENVIRONMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Recycling
northwestgeorgianews.com

Editorial: Mislabeling plastic as recyclable defeats the purpose and damages the planet

A bill passed last week by the California Legislature would ban manufacturers from putting the triangular chasing-arrows symbol, signifying that their plastic products and packaging are recyclable, on items that are not anywhere near recyclable. Although this first-in-the-nation measure didn’t receive much outside attention, the bill deserves to be imposed nationwide in order to halt the widespread and destructive use of the recyclable symbol — along with the overuse of plastics in packaging.
ENVIRONMENT
plasticstoday.com

Plastic Recycling Digital Watermark Initiative Ramps Up

Intelligent sorting of plastic packaging waste for recycling is poised to move forward. AIM the European Brands Association and the Alliance to End Plastic Waste announced this week a partnership to drive the next stage of development under the Digital Watermarks Initiative HolyGrail 2.0. They will work with the city of Copenhagen to conduct the semi-industrial test phase of the pilot. This milestone will be one step closer to precision identification and sorting of plastic packaging waste through digital watermarks, with the potential to revolutionize the sorting and recycling process of packaging.
ENVIRONMENT
Las Vegas Herald

Plastics Recycling Plants Market to Flourish on Increased Concern for Environment

The Global Plastics Recycling Plants Market is expected to grow at a healthy rate over the period of forecast. Recycling of plastic has become more of an obligation for all of the major industries intending to do social responsibilities and hold back their brand value. Statistics pertaining to pollution of the environment reveals a very sorry state with dreadful figures about the total amount of plastic being discharged daily in the surrounding environment. This plastic waste can come from several sources, such as residential, commercial, and industrial units.
ENVIRONMENT
foodmanufacture.co.uk

Cadbury Dairy Milk to be packaged with recycled plastic

Mondelēz International is to package its Cadbury Dairy Milk in up to 30% recycled plastic as part of its commitment to sustainability. The company said it would roll out the packaging innovation on more than 28m sharing bars in 2022. The move is part of a broader global commitment by...
ENVIRONMENT
plasticstoday.com

New Compostable Zipper Boosts Food Packaging Sustainability

Presto Products introduces its first compostable closure, Fresh-Lock zipper style 8015. The closure is made with 100%-certified compostable resins, and certification of the zipper itself is pending. The closure is also US Food and Drug Administration (FDA)-approved for food contact. Packaging applications for the compostable zipper include dry herb and...
ENVIRONMENT
plasticstoday.com

Tunable PVA Packaging Dissolves in Water

Despite its flaws and an unfavorable view by the general public, those ubiquitous high-density polyethylene grocery bags are sustainably efficient when scientifically evaluated compared to other materials such as paper or cotton. Yet they have a reputation associated with single-use plastics: they are highly visible when they end up as...
ENVIRONMENT
plasticstoday.com

Plastic Molding Technology Invests in New Presses During Banner Year

That proverbial rising tide that lifts all boats? Contract manufacturer Plastic Molding Technology (PMT) is riding that wave. The company announced today that it has invested close to $1 million in new equipment this year to support new contract awards that will require additional capacity. “Several of our customers are...
BUSINESS
plasticstoday.com

Medical-Grade PVC Just What the Doctor (and Recycler) Ordered

PVC is the most widely used polymer to manufacture single-use medical devices and will retain that position for the foreseeable future, according to a new study from Global Market Insights. The research was made public this week by PVCMed Alliance, part of the European Council of Vinyl Manufacturers representing the PVC medical industry value chain.
ENVIRONMENT
ihsmarkit.com

Industry seeks mandatory 30% by 2030 EU recycled plastics packaging content target

Europe's plastics industry wants a mandatory EU recycled content target for plastics packaging of 30% by 2030. Industry association PlasticsEurope said "an enabling policy framework and collaboration with the value chain are essential to reach the target." PlasticsEurope said 9 September that producers support the European Commission's (EC) proposal for...
ENVIRONMENT
Los Angeles Daily News

Sweeping recycling, plastics bills await the green light from Newsom

A sweeping package of bills aimed at reducing plastic waste and improving recycling efforts, approved by the Legislature this month, are being celebrated by environmentalists and trash-reduction activists as they await final consideration by Gov. Gavin Newsom. The six bills include a measure that would expand plastic straw restrictions to...
ENVIRONMENT
Berkeleyan Online

Berkeley Scientists Invent New Infinitely Recyclable Plastic Material

Poly(diketoenamine)'s enzymes might just eliminate microplastics. FROM THE MICROPLASTICS LEACHING from our laundry to the Styrofoam swirling in the Pacific garbage patch, it seems the world is awash in plastic waste. While we have struggled and failed to wean ourselves off plastics, Berkeley scientists are working hard to address the problem by making polymers that are more readily recyclable and biodegradable.
BERKELEY, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy