Late for Work 9/14: Ravens on Wrong End of Monday Night Mayhem

(Opening Statement)"Alright, I hope you guys can understand me [with the mask on]." (Reporter: "Are you smiling?") "I'm speechless. I'm speechless, OK? First of all, all hats off to the Chiefs, because that was a great football game against a great football team. They're very well coached. They fight. They have players all over the place that play well, and that's just what makes it such a great victory, because it's such a great opponent. I couldn't be more proud of our guys. We've said it before, but don't think I've ever been happier when we've said it: It's not perfect [and] it's not pretty, sometimes, usually, but it is us. That's how our guys play. I want our guys to play just like that all year, just better, at times, and we're going to get better at all the little things. But I'm proud of our guys. We could mention guy after guy; I'm sure you'll ask me. I'm proud of our guys, and we're moving on to Detroit. What questions do you have?"

