dotData and Tableau Partner to Accelerate Augmented and Predictive Analytics for the Business Intelligence Community

By PRNewswire
martechseries.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDotData empowers Tableau users to derive deeper, more diverse, and more predictive insights from their data via no-code, AI Automation. dotData, a leader in full-cycle enterprise AI automation solutions, today announced a partnership with Tableau, the world’s leading analytics platform, to enable Tableau users to leverage the power of dotData’s AI Automation Capabilities.

