dotData and Tableau Partner to Accelerate Augmented and Predictive Analytics for the Business Intelligence Community
DotData empowers Tableau users to derive deeper, more diverse, and more predictive insights from their data via no-code, AI Automation. dotData, a leader in full-cycle enterprise AI automation solutions, today announced a partnership with Tableau, the world’s leading analytics platform, to enable Tableau users to leverage the power of dotData’s AI Automation Capabilities.martechseries.com
