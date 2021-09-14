Worth Watching: ‘Talent’ Finals, ‘Miracle Workers’ Finale, ‘Once Upon a Time in Queens,’ Bear’s Back in ‘You vs. Wild’
The Top 10 acts perform in the America’s Got Talent finals. The Western spoof Miracle Workers: Oregon Trail finally reaches its destination with a final showdown. ESPN’s 30 for 30 relives the New York Mets’ championship 1986 season in a two-night documentary. Bear Grylls returns for a second You vs. Wild adventure in which the viewer chooses which way the story goes.ravallirepublic.com
