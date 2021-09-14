Hawkeye Is Making Fans Remember The First Marvel Christmas Movie Iron Man 3
With the heavy holiday focus on yesterday's trailer for Marvel's Hawkeye series on Disney+, it was inevitable that fans would look back on Iron Man 3, the Shane Black-directed finale of ol' Shellhead's solo series, which took place at Christmastime and Marvel has declared a Christmas movie itself. The holiday aesthetic was arguably even more present in the Hawkeye trailer, where it seems to be a key part of the narrative, rather than just a stylistic choice by the filmmaker (Iron Man 3 director Shane Black often uses the holidays as a setting in his movies).comicbook.com
Comments / 0