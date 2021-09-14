CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hawkeye Is Making Fans Remember The First Marvel Christmas Movie Iron Man 3

By Russ Burlingame
ComicBook
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWith the heavy holiday focus on yesterday's trailer for Marvel's Hawkeye series on Disney+, it was inevitable that fans would look back on Iron Man 3, the Shane Black-directed finale of ol' Shellhead's solo series, which took place at Christmastime and Marvel has declared a Christmas movie itself. The holiday aesthetic was arguably even more present in the Hawkeye trailer, where it seems to be a key part of the narrative, rather than just a stylistic choice by the filmmaker (Iron Man 3 director Shane Black often uses the holidays as a setting in his movies).

comicbook.com

aiptcomics

Marvel Preview: Iron Man #12

Iron Man is a long way from Earth. He now stands on the decks of Galactus’ worldship, Taa II, in deep space, and though he doesn’t have to face the World-Eater himself this time around, he certainly has to deal with the ship’s most brutal and lethal defenses. If he manages to survive those, it’s only a matter of moments before Tony Stark will have to turn around and confront his fiercest foe of recent memory, KORVAC. Tony must also face the mad android’s zealous disciples, all of whom have a personal ax to grind with the Golden Avenger—THE CONTROLLER, UNICORN, BLIZZARD and their most recent addition, a robotically enslaved ORIGINAL HUMAN TORCH.
COMICS
lrmonline.com

Hawkeye Trailer Shoots And Scores – It’s A Very Marvel Christmas

The Hawkeye trailer is here for the Marvel Disney+ show that premieres this November, 24th. Well, for me, The Hawkeye trailer shoots and scores. The Christmas vibe is totally unexpected and the show looks like fun. But have a look for yourself. Were you expecting the Christmas vibe from Hawkeye,...
TV & VIDEOS

