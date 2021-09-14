CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fortnite Sideways – how to enter the Sideways and defeat waves of cube monsters

By Will Sawyer
The alien Fortnite Sideways realm has made its way onto the Island thanks to the crash-landing cubes from the destroyed alien Mothership. Their corruption has spread to various POIs across the Island and is creating gateways to the Sideways. Currently, Sideways Anomalies have been disabled due to an issue. Inside this realm, you’ll be able to jump much higher than usual while in this alien dimension, but you won’t be able to use your building tools to create any structures, so you’ll have to rely on your movement and aim to take down the competition. You’ll also find cube monsters to destroy and new Sideways weapons to loot and help you bag a Victory Royale in Fortnite Season 8. This is how you can enter the Sideways in Fortnite to defeat cube monsters.

