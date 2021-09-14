CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Roman Reigns Has the Perfect Response for Big E's WWE Championship Win

Cover picture for the articleBig E chose to cash in his Money in the Bank contract on Bobby Lashley on this week's Monday Night Raw, pinning the WWE Champion in mere minutes after "The All Mighty" had successfully retained his title against Randy Orton. Wrestlers from around the industry immediately began to celebrate E's accomplishment, but there was one response in particular that stuck out. When Roman Reigns saw the news, the Universal Champion simply tweeted out, "Smart decision."

The decision to have Big E win the WWE Title was reportedly made at last Friday's Super SmackDown show from Madison Square Garden. WWE had originally announced Bobby Lashley and MVP vs. RAW Tag Team Champions Randy Orton and Riddle for this week's RAW from Boston, but during Super SmackDown it was announced that Orton vs. Lashley for the WWE Title would headline RAW, instead of taking place at WWE Extreme Rules on September 26. Big E announced on Monday morning that he was going to RAW to cash-in his Money In the Bank title shot to win the WWE Title, and that's what he did, defeating Lashley right after a successful title defense over Orton.
