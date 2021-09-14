Roman Reigns Has the Perfect Response for Big E's WWE Championship Win
Big E chose to cash in his Money in the Bank contract on Bobby Lashley on this week's Monday Night Raw, pinning the WWE Champion in mere minutes after "The All Mighty" had successfully retained his title against Randy Orton. Wrestlers from around the industry immediately began to celebrate E's accomplishment, but there was one response in particular that stuck out. When Roman Reigns saw the news, the Universal Champion simply tweeted out, "Smart decision."comicbook.com
Comments / 1