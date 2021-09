MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Kids between 5 and 11 years old may soon have the option to get vaccinated against COVID-19. For some Minnesota kids, the lack of protection has meant extreme isolation for more than a year. For the Moskowitz family of Eden Prairie, it’s been 18 months of keeping their distance from the outside world — which is especially tough for 9-year-old Cameron. “He is constantly on the go. He does not sit still. Keeping him home is really hard, he wants to be out,” mom Stacy Moskowitz said. But Cameron, who was born at 26 weeks and has cerebral palsy...

1 DAY AGO