This month has seen artists ranging from Patton Oswalt to Michael Bublé cancel planned events as part of their recent tours. Why? Because the venues in question would not implement the COVID-19 safety protocols that the artists requested. More and more venues and festivals are stepping up in this regard — with many requiring vaccinations, others requiring masking and some requiring both. By and large, that seems to be in tune with what plenty of artists would like as well.

