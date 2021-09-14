CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Northampton County, PA

Historic Saucon Valley bridge continues falling down as removal project moves forward

By Sarah Cassi
LehighValleyLive.com
Preparations continue to tear down the crumbling Meadows Road Bridge, but in the meantime Mother Nature and gravity are taking a toll on the Lower Saucon Township span. The Northampton County-owned bridge, closed since April 2018, started collapsing earlier this year, leaving a large hole on one side of the bridge and a pile of stones in the creek below.

www.lehighvalleylive.com

