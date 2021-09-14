CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Baltimore, MD

Baltimore's consent decree could be affected by new federal guidelines

By morning show producer
foxbaltimore.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn April of 2017, Baltimore entered a consent decree with the Department of Justice to address policing practices by the Baltimore Police Department that the DOJ found to be unconstitutional. This week, Attorney General Merrick Garland outlined new guidelines for the federal monitors overseeing police reforms, ones that could have...

foxbaltimore.com

Comments / 0

 

BALTIMORE EAT & DRINK

More
 

BALTIMORE THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
ABQJournal

DOJ unveils changes to how future consent decrees are monitored

The Department of Justice is taking steps to ensure that future consent decrees laying out police reforms will be monitored differently than those that are already underway. The changes will not automatically impact the city of Albuquerque’s court-mandated reform effort, although Mayor Tim Keller said his administration “will approach the U.S. District Court in New Mexico to ensure the same standards are applied to (the Albuquerque Police Department’s) settlement agreement.”
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
CBS Baltimore

Maryland Lawmakers: Don’t Send Prisoners On Home Confinement Back To Prison

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Maryland lawmakers are calling for federal officials to extend home confinement and compassionate release for prisoners who were let out as part of an effort to curb the spread of COVID-19 in correctional facilities. In a letter Friday to Attorney General Merrick Garland and U.S. Bureau of Prisons Director Michael Carvajal, the five lawmakers asked Garland to reconsider a legal opinion issued under the Trump administration that would send as many as 4,500 people back to prison once the COVID-19 emergency passes. “These individuals were transferred from correctional facilities to home confinement to stem the spread of COVID-19 after...
MARYLAND STATE
West Virginia Record

DOJ wants Justice companies to comply with consent decree

CHARLESTON — The U.S. Department of Justice wants West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice and his coal companies to comply with a consent order to which he previously promised to address environmental violations. The DOJ said that James C. Justice Companies failed to comply with stream restoration requirements in a 2016...
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Govans, MD
Baltimore, MD Government
Local
Maryland Government
City
Baltimore, MD
ABC30 Fresno

How a federal judge's ruling could protect protesters nationwide

In the wake of a Florida judge calling the state's anti-riot law unconstitutional, advocates are saying it should serve as a warning to other states looking to implement similar legislation. Chief Judge Mark Walker sided Thursday with civil rights groups suing Florida who alleged HB1 deters and punishes peaceful protests....
CONGRESS & COURTS
Fox News

Abbott considers taking Biden to court: 'He's a habitual violator of the US Constitution'

Texas Republican Gov. Greg Abbott joined "Hannity" on Monday to discuss his consideration of legal action against the White House after President Biden announced sweeping vaccine mandates on private business and as advisers and supporters in Congress consider pushing even wider-reaching regulations banning unvaccinated people from traveling on modes like airlines and Amtrak.
U.S. POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Merrick Garland
San Angelo LIVE!

Texas Sues Feds Over Biden's Backdoor Bathroom Order

AUSTIN – Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton has sued the Biden Administration over an order directing states to allow trans-gender and LBGTQ+ individuals to select which bathroom they want to use.   Paxton filed a lawsuit against the Biden Administration to stop the June 15 Guidance from the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission (EEOC). This guidance requires employers to allow exceptions on the usage of bathrooms, locker rooms, showers, dress codes and even personal pronouns based upon the subjective gender identities of their employees. This unlawful guidance increases the scope of…
TEXAS STATE
ABC 33/40 News

UAB removes vaccine mandate for medical workers until new federal guidelines are released

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBMA) — The UAB Health System announced it temporarily removed its vaccine requirement for employees until new federal guidelines are released. In a letter sent Friday, UAB said it will wait for the detailed federal guidance in order to develop a replacement vaccine policy in to "ensure full compliance with federal law."
HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fbi#Doj#The Department Of Justice#Fbi Agent#Criminal Justice
wwnytv.com

Who’s affected locally by federal vaccine mandates?

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - President Biden’s new federal vaccine requirements affect as many as 100 million Americans. Locally, the mandates affect Fort Drum’s civilian workforce and, if the private company you work for has more than 100 employees, you too are affected. The president said civilian government employees and...
FORT DRUM, NY
CBS DFW

Federal Vaccine Mandate: How Could The New COVID Rules Affect You?

) — The COVID pandemic seemed to be waning in the spring. As case numbers fell and vaccination numbers rose, mask mandates eased, and people returned to offices. Life was moving toward some sort of new normal. It’s since become clear that the pandemic wasn’t ending so much as entering a new phase. The Delta variant has COVID case numbers climbing in parts of the country once again. Similar to the pandemic’s early days, certain regions are running out of beds in their ICUs. Most of the new cases and virtually all of the resulting hospitalizations are among the unvaccinated. Experts believe that mass vaccination combined with vigilant masking is the only realistic path out of the pandemic. Vaccination mandates are being implemented across various levels of government and the private sector. On Thursday, President Biden announcedbroad vaccine requirements with the potential to affect approximately 100 million Americans. When the federal government’s rules start hasn’t been determined. But the Food and Drug Administration’s (FDA) full approval of the Pfizer vaccine for use in anyone at least 16 years old strengthened the legal ground on which it will be built. Some Republican governors have promised to sue the administration for the pending rules, claiming them to be unconstitutional.
PUBLIC HEALTH
CBS Baltimore

Maryland AG Frosh Joins Coalition Opposed To Mississippi Abortion Law

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Maryland Attorney General Brian Frosh has joined a coalition of his peers urging the Supreme Court to protect a woman’s right to choose ahead of a pivotal hearing. The coalition, which is made up of 24 state attorneys general, filed a brief with the Supreme Court saying that Mississippi’s ban on certain abortions is unconstitutional according to legal precedents. In a news release Monday, Frosh’s office criticized the Mississippi law. The release pointed to the 1973 ruling in Roe v. Wade in which the Supreme Court held that the Constitution does not empower states to keep a woman from...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
UPI News

Texas set to execute ex-Marine who's asking Supreme Court to step in

Sept. 8 (UPI) -- Texas on Wednesday is expected to carry out the execution of a Marine Corps veteran who was convicted of killing a convenience store worker in 2004. John Ramirez, 37, is set to be put to death by lethal injection at the Huntsville Unit on Wednesday evening for the murder of Pablo Castro in Corpus Christi, Texas.
TEXAS STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy