Family Relationships

I Wish My Grandma Had Gotten The Chance To Be Childless

By Jess Zimmerman
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn one of my most cherished photos of my grandmother, we are squinting into the sunlight, our hair the exact same color: mine still blonde, hers not yet white — or at least, not as far as she’s willing to admit. I am wearing a truly dreadful color-blocked anorak and white leggings that are baggy at the knees while holding a sign that says “Pass the Freedom of Choice Act Now!” She has one tucked under her arm that says “I Am the Face of Pro-Choice America.” It is 1992. Planned Parenthood gave us those signs, and we are in downtown DC with my sister, my mother, some of my neighbors, and 500,000 other people at the March for Women’s Lives. Neither of us looks especially good in this photo, her because the sun is making her squint and me because I’m 12. But I love it because it shows a bond deeper than family: the shared conviction that reproductive freedom is a moral good.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Abortion Rights#Motherhood#Medical Abortion#Abortion Laws#Women S Lives#Storycorps
