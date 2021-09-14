CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Energy Industry

How the House reconciliation bill targets 4 local plans for oil and gas leasing, mining

By Jacob Fischler
Florida Phoenix
Florida Phoenix
 7 days ago

Quality Journalism for Critical Times

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0fydH8_0bve1Hso00

Proposals targeting specific areas for conservation in Arizona, Colorado, New Mexico and federal waters off Louisiana’s coast made their way into the gigantic budget reconciliation bill that Democrats are moving through Congress.

The portion of the $3.5 trillion package approved on a party-line vote by the House Natural Resources Committee last week includes nationwide measures meant to combat the climate crisis by limiting oil and gas drilling, improving coastal resilience, adding offshore wind and establishing a national Civilian Climate Corps.

But that bill also sought to settle a handful of issues that are more local in scope—several of them aimed at reining in oil and gas development. Below are four of the most significant local matters in the House Natural Resources title of the budget bill.

Oak Flat withdrawal (Arizona)

The bill includes a provision that reverses a land swap from the federal government to private copper mining interests in Oak Flat, an area within Arizona’s Tonto National Forest.

A provision in the 2015 national defense authorization law provided more than 2,000 acres of Oak Flat to Resolution Copper, a joint venture of mining companies Rio Tinto and BHP. The company has not started mining while a federal environmental review has been ongoing.

The San Carlos Apache Tribe and local activists oppose mining in the area, expecting that it would destroy areas of significance to Native American communities and popular recreation areas, including the cliff faces known as Apache Leap.

House Natural Resources Chairman Raul Grijalva, (D-Ariz.), has been working to undo the deal since its adoption.

The bill would also protect about 1 million acres near the Grand Canyon that has been targeted for uranium mining.

Thompson Divide (Colorado)

As part of a manager’s amendment Grijalva sponsored, the bill would bar oil and gas development in the Thompson Divide, a roughly 200,000-acre swath of White River National Forest in west-central Colorado.

No new oil and gas leases could be granted for the area, and the bill provides $500,000 for the federal government to buy existing leases from “willing sellers.”

The Thompson Divide measure was the largest piece of the four-bill public lands package known as the CORE Act that Colorado’s congressional Democrats introduced last year after spending years advocating for the individual pieces. Sen. Michael Bennet and Rep. Joe Neguse were the combined bill’s primary sponsors.

The funding element of the Thompson Divide makes it eligible to be part of the budget plan, which can only include items with a budgetary impact. The other parts of the CORE Act did not include budgetary language.

Chaco Canyon (New Mexico)

The manager’s amendment also included a section to prohibit new oil and gas development within the Chaco Cultural Heritage Area in northwestern New Mexico.

The provision would affect the areas around Chaco Culture National Historic Park, a National Park Service site that showcases artifacts from a 1,000-year-old center of Puebloan culture, according to NPS.

The Bureau of Land Management has planned to sell parts of the area for oil and gas development, but has postponed those lease sales.

The bill would stop any new leases from being sold, and nullify any inactive leases.

Outer Continental Shelf (Louisiana, Florida and other coastal states)

Coastal states control the offshore areas that extend generally 3 miles from their shoreline. The federal government has jurisdiction over the ocean that is farther offshore than state-controlled areas, with the Interior Department administering oil and gas rights.

The bill would bar the Interior Department from issuing leases for oil and gas production on the Outer Continental Shelf, the offshore beyond a state’s control.

The bill would prohibit new leases for any parts of the federally controlled waters off the Atlantic and Pacific coasts, not including Alaska, and for much of the oil-rich Gulf of Mexico.

Areas of the Gulf had already been closed off to new leases, but that was set to expire next year. The Natural Resources bill would extend it indefinitely.

The bill also allows for wind energy development in those areas instead, a move the House Natural Resources Democrats said allows “for more sustainable economic development” in the area.

Bureau of Land Management headquarters (Colorado)

The House Natural Resources Committee also adopted a Rep. Lauren Boebert, (R-Colo.), amendment not to use any money in the bill to move the Bureau of Land Management headquarters from Grand Junction, Colo., where the agency relocated during the administration of President Donald Trump.

The amendment passed by unanimous consent, but it would have little effect even if it is included in the final version of the bill. The Biden administration could still use other funds to make the move.

Interior Secretary Deb Haaland opposed the move to Colorado when she was a Democratic House member from New Mexico, but neither she nor the White House has made any specific statements about the headquarters’ future.

Colorado’s bipartisan congressional delegation and Democratic Gov. Jared Polis support keeping the headquarters in Grand Junction.

The post How the House reconciliation bill targets 4 local plans for oil and gas leasing, mining appeared first on Florida Phoenix .

Comments / 0

Related
Florida Phoenix

Four big climate items in the reconciliation bill in Congress

Quality Journalism for Critical Times The U.S. House Natural Resources Committee late Thursday approved its first piece of Democrats’ sweeping $3.5 trillion spending blueprint on a party-line 24-13 vote. Among the highest priorities for President Joe Biden in the plan was addressing climate change, and the panel included initiatives ranging from oil and gas reform to offshore wind ventures. The […] The post Four big climate items in the reconciliation bill in Congress appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Fairfield Sun Times

Federal oil and gas leasing program back in play in Montana

The federal government is moving forward with oil and gas leasing on 6,277 acres of Bureau of Land Management property in Montana following a judicial order directing the Department of the Interior to resume lease sales on federal lands. The BLM Montana/Dakotas State Office is asking for public feedback on...
MONTANA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Alaska State
State
Colorado State
State
Arizona State
State
Louisiana State
pinedaleroundup.com

Scoping opens for resumed oil and gas lease sale

SUBLETTE COUNTY – After not having two quarterly lease sales earlier this year, the Wyoming BLM pulled 459 oil and gas leases nominated statewide forward into a new scoping period open through Oct. 1 and will announce its next sale later this year. First the first-quarter March sale was suspended...
SUBLETTE COUNTY, WY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jared Polis
Person
Michael Bennet
oilandgas360.com

Exclusive: Colorado School of Mines at The Oil & Gas Conference

Publisher's Note: View EnerCom's The Oil & Gas Conference 2021 replays free for a limited time. Colorado School of Mines is a public research university focused on science and engineering, where students and faculty together address the great challenges society faces today—particularly those related to the Earth, energy and the environment.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Nevada Current

Saying Senate bill fell short, House Dems add more transit money in reconciliation

Policy, politics and progressive commentary A U.S. House panel early Wednesday passed along party lines a $60 billion slice of the Democrats’ $3.5 trillion budget plan, adding nearly $20 billion for a new transit program and high-speed rail development. Chairman Peter A. DeFazio of Oregon had considered these and other items underfunded in the Senate-led bipartisan infrastructure bill, passed there […] The post Saying Senate bill fell short, House Dems add more transit money in reconciliation appeared first on Nevada Current.
CONGRESS & COURTS
hudsoncountyview.com

Sires joins House Dems in committee vote for $60B transportation & infrastructure reconciliation bill

U.S. Rep. Albio Sires (D-8) joined House Democrats in voting for a nearly $60 billion portion of the reconciliation budget bill as part of the Committee on Transportation and Infrastructure. “From tackling climate change, to addressing racial and environmental injustices, to building back better after the COVID-19 pandemic, our nation...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Oil And Gas#Uranium Mining#Mining Equipment#Mining Companies#House#Democrats#Civilian Climate Corps#Oak Flat#Tonto National Forest#Resolution Copper#Native American#The Thompson Divide#Chaco#National Park Service#Nps#Coastal#The Interior Department#Natural Resources
bloomberglaw.com

Sage-Grouse Opens Door for Interior Oil-Gas Leasing ‘Drop Out’

Conservation concerns—including protecting the greater sage-grouse—are avenues that the Biden administration are expected to use to sidestep making good on its plan to lease a Rhode Island-sized swath of land to oil and gas drillers. “The safer political bet is to propose lots of acres and then allow those acres...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Matt Lillywhite

A Deadly Hurricane Could Hit The United States Soon

Several dangerous storms are currently moving towards the United States. However, we are only halfway through hurricane season, and many more are on the way. Hurricane Nicholas destroyed several regions along the Texas coastline. Hurricane Ida slammed into several states along the eastern seaboard and forced many people out of their homes. And unfortunately, several more deadly storms are expected during the coming weeks since we're only halfway through the Atlantic hurricane season. Quoting the National Hurricane Center:
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Industry
Fox News

Trump makes history as former president — He is the most powerful and sought-after endorser in the history of American politics

Former President Trump’s endorsement is hands-down the most sought after in the Republican Party, and Trump isn’t disappointing. The former president – eight months removed from the White House – remains extremely popular and influential with Republican voters and politicians as he aims to continue playing a kingmaker’s role in the GOP.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Riley Blue

3 Most Dangerous Neighborhoods To Avoid In San Jose, CA

San Jose has a population of 1.028 million and very high crime rates. For violent crime, it is at 25.0, higher than the United States average of 22.7, while property crime is at 36.5, higher than the US average of 35.4. These statistics show why these three neighborhoods are dangerous to live in or visit.
SAN JOSE, CA
Florida Phoenix

Florida Phoenix

703
Followers
694
Post
153K+
Views
ABOUT

The Phoenix is a nonprofit news site that covers state government and politics with a staff of five journalists located at the Florida Press Center in downtown Tallahassee. We have a mix of in-depth stories, briefs, and social media updates on the latest events, editorial cartoons, and progressive commentary. Reporters in many now-shrunken capital bureaus have to spend most of their time these days chasing around after more and more outrageous political behavior, and too many don’t have time to lift up emerging innovative ideas or report on the people who are trying to help solve problems and shift policy for a more compassionate world. The Florida Phoenix does those stories. The Phoenix is part of States Newsroom a national 501(c)(3) nonprofit supported by grants and a coalition of donors and readers.

 https://www.floridaphoenix.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy