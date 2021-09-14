Governor DeSantis announces plan to end FSA

CORONAVIRUS-FLORIDA Florida Governor Ron DeSantis speaks at the inauguration of a Regeneron COVID-19 treatment administration site in Pembroke Pines, Florida, on August 18, 2021. (AP Photo/Marta Lavandier)

Jacksonville, Fl — Florida Governor Ron DeSantis has announced his intent to eliminate the Florida Standards Assessment, or FSA.

During a morning news conference in Doral, DeSantis said he would introduce a bill in the upcoming legislative session to address what he calls an ‘outdated’ test.

Under the proposal, the 2022-2023 school year would serve as a ‘benchmark’ year to determine how children are assessed. DeSantis proposed replacing the FSA with progress monitoring.

“We will continue to set high standards but we also have to recognize it is the year 2021 and the FSA is quite frankly outdated”, DeSantis said.

Education Commissioner Richard Corcoran called the move “transformative” for students, parents and teachers.

DeSantis said he had received great feedback from leaders of the Florida House and Senate, and he is looking to gather more sponsors for the measure.

By turning to progress monitoring, DeSantis said students will be assessed three times per year, during the fall, winter and spring.

“There will be 75% less time for testing which will mean more time for learning”, said DeSantis.

The Florida Education Association released a statement in support of eliminating the FSA, saying that it will free up time for genuine teaching and learning.

“This is a great opportunity to address how we can use progress monitoring assessments to best serve students”, said FEA President Andrew Spar.

According to the Florida Department of Education, the FSA in English Language Arts, Mathematics, and end-of-course subjects (Algebra 1 and Geometry) serve Florida students by measuring education gains and progress. The Statewide Science Assessment is still administered to students in grades 5 and 8.

©2021 Cox Media Group