Jacksonville, FL

Governor DeSantis announces plan to end FSA

By Rich Jones, Chase Bunker
Action News Jax
Action News Jax
 7 days ago
Florida Governor Ron DeSantis speaks at the inauguration of a Regeneron COVID-19 treatment administration site in Pembroke Pines, Florida, on August 18, 2021.

Jacksonville, Fl — Florida Governor Ron DeSantis has announced his intent to eliminate the Florida Standards Assessment, or FSA.

During a morning news conference in Doral, DeSantis said he would introduce a bill in the upcoming legislative session to address what he calls an ‘outdated’ test.

Under the proposal, the 2022-2023 school year would serve as a ‘benchmark’ year to determine how children are assessed. DeSantis proposed replacing the FSA with progress monitoring.

“We will continue to set high standards but we also have to recognize it is the year 2021 and the FSA is quite frankly outdated”, DeSantis said.

Education Commissioner Richard Corcoran called the move “transformative” for students, parents and teachers.

DeSantis said he had received great feedback from leaders of the Florida House and Senate, and he is looking to gather more sponsors for the measure.

By turning to progress monitoring, DeSantis said students will be assessed three times per year, during the fall, winter and spring.

“There will be 75% less time for testing which will mean more time for learning”, said DeSantis.

The Florida Education Association released a statement in support of eliminating the FSA, saying that it will free up time for genuine teaching and learning.

“This is a great opportunity to address how we can use progress monitoring assessments to best serve students”, said FEA President Andrew Spar.

According to the Florida Department of Education, the FSA in English Language Arts, Mathematics, and end-of-course subjects (Algebra 1 and Geometry) serve Florida students by measuring education gains and progress. The Statewide Science Assessment is still administered to students in grades 5 and 8.

Comments / 14

Diane S
7d ago

DeSantis won't apply for the 840 million that helps feed Florida children. He's killing them with covid and his back up is mass starvation. Cruelty is the point.

Joshua Hardee
7d ago

I'm just at a point now where I assume any "plan" DeSepsis has will be 90% kowtowing to rich white conservative Christians, which traditionally has NOT been a winning formula for educational systems.

GLCM Warrior
7d ago

Vote it out of office.please vote and talk to people in high school. they have no idea what's going on and there are a lot of 18yr old that can vote.

