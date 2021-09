Freshman defensive back Darian Chestnut is the ACC co-Rookie of the Week after his electrifying debut. The true freshman out of Camden, New Jersey made eight tackles, including a team-best five solo stops, had one pass breakup, 0.5 tackles for loss and made his first collegiate interception in the Orange's 29-9 victory over Ohio. He graded out as the nation's best freshman defensive player in week one accoring to Pro Football Focus.

FOOTBALL ・ 14 DAYS AGO