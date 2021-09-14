CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nicholas will advance northward and we will tap rain chances

By Bob Jeswald
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThese showers and storms are lifting northward and all this humid air is lifting in from tropical storm Nicholas. The opportunities for more showers and storms will continue through Friday of this week until a front pushes all the moisture eastward. The tropics are also active in the Atlantic with...

