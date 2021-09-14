CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin, TX

Looking to buy a home in Austin? The best time to buy is coming up

By Claire Partain
Austonia
Austonia
 8 days ago

With prices skyrocketing and demand outpacing supply, it might seem like there's never a great time to buy a home in Austin.

But there may be a sweet spot. According to Realtor.com, prime home-buying season is fast approaching nationwide, and the best time to buy in the Austin-Round Rock metro is a one-week span from Sept. 19-25.

Austin will join I-35 neighbors San Antonio and other national markets including Washington, D.C. and Chicago in reaching their peak that week. The five-county metro could see up to 13% more listings and 22% fewer page views per listing when compared to its peak. Austin should also see significant price drops: the week should see median listing prices drop nearly 5% below the peak and have 1.6% more price reductions when compared to the average.

With listings lasting 34% longer than on peak weeks, it could be a prime opportunity for homebuyers to slide into that increasingly high barrier of entry.

Danielle Hale, Realtor.com's chief economist, says the coming weeks will be especially beneficial for first-time homebuyers.

"Home prices peaked in the summer, and new listings continue to come on the market helping slow the pace of sales—which is good news for homebuyers," Hale said. "As families across the country focus on getting back into school routines, there are fewer buyers in the market, creating a great opportunity especially for first-time homebuyers to make a purchase with somewhat less competition."

The study comes after the latest Austin Board of Realtors report shows Austin home sales dropped for the first time since May 2020 in July. Residential home sales in the metro dropped by 9.9% and the median home price in the city of Austin dipped slightly from $575,000 in June.

ABoR MetroStudy Regional Director Vaike O'Grady said that the market could begin to cool from the heat of early summer. But with record year-over-year median housing prices in July, O'Grady said the housing market will not slow down in the long-term anytime soon.

"Seasonality has a hand in the increasing home sales growth across our region and nationally," O'Grady said. "If you're looking to buy or rent a home, don't miss this opportunity to take advantage of the market's slower pace. If you're looking to sell, don't mistake this dip as a cooldown—it's still an excellent time to sell a home."

