How 9/11 has changed the government’s response to terrorism

As we mark the 20th anniversary of the September 11 attacks, it is important to reflect on the legacy that event - and the "war on terror" more broadly - has had for the way news media cover terrorism. Though we should be clear that terrorism as we define it now predates the attacks by well over a century, what is significant about the events of 9/11 is the way they turned terrorism into a near-constant feature of the daily news cycle.

POLITICS ・ 11 DAYS AGO