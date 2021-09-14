Jennifer Aniston Says It's 'Just Too Hard' to Play Mad at 'Sweet' Reese Witherspoon on Morning Show

A serious debate has been raging on in Hollywood for years now – who do Reese Witherspoon and Ryan Phillippe’s children look more like? As their children have gotten older, followers couldn’t help but notice how much Witherspoon and Phillippe’s son and daughter are carbon copies of their famous parents. Most fans believe that daughter Ava Phillippe is her mother’s mini-me. They tend to compare son Deacon Phillippe to his father’s days in Cruel Intentions. That is the usual consensus amongst the public. But not everyone agrees with the media’s opinion on who their kids favor.

