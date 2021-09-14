Jennifer Aniston Says It's 'Just Too Hard' to Play Mad at 'Sweet' Reese Witherspoon on Morning Show
Jennifer Aniston admits it's difficult to pretend to be upset with Reese Witherspoon onscreen. While appearing on Jimmy Kimmel Live! Monday, the actress discussed season 2 of Apple TV+'s The Morning Show and what it's like to go toe to toe with costar Reese Witherspoon in the more explosive, combative scenes. Aniston, 52, said it's "hard" to fake being mad at Witherspoon, 45, who she calls a "burst of sunshine" in real life.people.com
Comments / 0