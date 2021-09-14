CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Robin Williams helped Matt Damon get cast in Saving Private Ryan

By Anthony McGlynn
thedigitalfix.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRobin Williams is one of the most beloved actors we can think of. If Matt Damon’s anecdote about getting cast in war movie Saving Private Ryan is anything to go by, that reputation was rightfully earned. In a video breaking down his iconic roles for GQ, Damon tells of Williams...

www.thedigitalfix.com

Comments / 0

Related
wegotthiscovered.com

An Awesome Ben Affleck Thriller Is Dominating Netflix

The Ben Affleck renaissance has been ongoing for a decade now, and it’s marked an incredible turnaround for an actor that was fighting to remain relevant after a string of critical and commercial duds, while he was much more likely to be found on the front pages of the tabloids than the trades.
MOVIES
d1softballnews.com

The Stillwater Girl: Exclusive Interview with Matt Damon

About ten years ago The Stillwater Girl, directed by Tom McCarthy (Oscar winner for Spotlight) and presented out of competition at the Cannes Film Festival, it should have been a film nourished by the Mediterranean noirs of writers such as Andrea Camilleri, Massimo Carlotto and Jean-Claude Izzo, the latter author of a trilogy set just in Marseille, a city that the director considered the perfect location for a not entirely convincing story. The meeting with two French screenwriters, Thomas Bidegain and Noé Debré, reflections on the collapse of American moral authority during the Trump administration, the fascination with the court case of Amanda Knox, accused in 2007 in Italy of the crime of Meredith Kercher, and the collaboration of Matt Damon allowed him to give body and soul to a film that Universal will distribute in Italian cinemas today, 9 September.
MOVIES
nickiswift.com

The Movie Role Matt Damon Regrets Turning Down

Our apologies to Matt Damon, but we'd like to tell you about one of the movie star's biggest career blunders to date. The A-list actor, best known for his roles in the "Bourne" and "Ocean's" franchises, is among Hollywood's elite when it comes to major box office performances. Grossing over $5 billion worldwide over the years (via The Numbers), Damon has become one of the biggest box office attractions that any film can land. In fact, Damon even ranked third on Forbes' most bankable stars back in 2016! Despite being ranked so high on the list, however, Damon stood a chance to make even more money in his career had it not been for one crucial role he said no to. So exactly how much money did Damon miss out on? Try a whopping $250 million!
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ben Affleck
Person
Robin Williams
Person
Ryan
Person
Matt Damon
Person
Steven Spielberg
wegotthiscovered.com

An Overlooked Robin Williams Movie Is Now On Netflix

Robin Williams delivered some classics throughout his career, and while many were lauded by critics and fans alike, one movie that wasn’t beloved by critics has just hit Netflix. What Dreams May Come, a 1998 fantasy drama film starring Williams, Annabella Sciorra, and Cuba Gooding Jr., is now streaming on...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Rottentomatoes.com

Matt Damon vs. Ben Affleck

Why would we do something so cruel as pit two of the nicest guys in Hollywood – and real-life besties – against each other? Because that’s kinda the whole idea of this show! And so it is that one-time scrappy up-and-comers and nowadays A-list superstars Matt Damon and Ben Affleck must face off, Batman-vs-Superman style, to the death. Well, until Vs. host Mark Ellis declares one the victor, at least. In this episode, the two actors duke it out over five categories – box office performance, Tomatometer and Audience Scores, most iconic moments, best characters, and a wild card round – before Ellis decides which of these apples he most likes. Will it be the man who refused to let a little thing like his Daredevil flop stop him from re-entering the superhero genre? Or the guy who gave us a new kind of super-spy in Jason Bourne… and said yes to Downsizing? Tune in to find out.
CELEBRITIES
wegotthiscovered.com

What Is Ben Affleck’s Net Worth?

When you hear the name Ben Affleck, a few different images might come to mind: Gigli, Batfleck, a face that hardly ever moves. Fans are often split on whether the actor is better on screen or off and if he actually deserves such a big seat at the Hollywood table. Was he really well-cast as Batman, for example, or did he contribute to DC being forever second to the unstoppable train that is Marvel?
CELEBRITIES
wegotthiscovered.com

Who Is Matt Damon’s Wife?

There was once a point when Matt Damon was one of the most eligible bachelors in Hollywood. The Good Will Hunting star who exploded onto the Hollywood scene with fellow bachelor and best friend, Ben Affleck, had the good looks and down-to-earth personality that many in the celebrity world would find too good to be true within their crazy society fueled by ego, glitz, and glamour. So based on that, it would be natural to assume that Damon eventually ended up with a fellow celebrity or some big-name businesswoman. But that actually couldn’t be further from the truth. So who is Matt Damon’s wife?
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Amistad#Courage Under Fire#Martian
centralrecorder.com

Matt Damon Opens Up About How Robin Williams Provided A Boost To His Career

Millions of people around the globe knew about his life and work and Williams’ influence on his fellow actors was evident. In a recent interview Damon thanks Williams twice for being an influential figure in his life. Good Will Hunting has vivid memories of Williams’s valuable lessons that he taught...
CELEBRITIES
CinemaBlend

Ocean’s Co-Star Don Cheadle Helped Matt Damon Figure Out His Rule For Filming Away From His Wife And Kids

The Ocean’s films are fun all-star romps that put Matt Damon and Don Cheadle on the same playing field, but it wasn't just screentime that the two actors were sharing in the movies. Shooting the trilogy together allowed Damon to peek into what fatherhood in Hollywood is like from Cheadle. Damon witnessed what it looked like to be away from his family, and his observations led to The Last Duel star creating a personal rule for being away from his wife and kids for work.
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
NewsBreak
World War II
codelist.biz

Ben Affleck talks about a special friendship with Matt Damon

Ben Affleck is convinced that thanks to Matt Damon, he stayed on the ground. The two actors have known each other since childhood and grew up together in Boston. Thanks to the film ‘Good Will Hunting’, they both had their big break in 1997 and won an Oscar for Best Screenplay. As Ben reveals, his childhood friend saved him from being too blinded by the spotlight.
CELEBRITIES
codelist.biz

Why he and Matt Damon are great friends

Ben Affleck recently spoke about his deep and special friendship with Matt Damon. Ben Affleck believes that thanks to his friendship with Matt Damon, he has stayed on the ground. The two actors have known each other since childhood and grew up together in Boston. Thanks to the film “Good Will Hunting” they both had their big break in 1997 and won an Oscar for best screenplay.
CELEBRITIES
People

Matt Damon Reveals He Has a Private Instagram Account with 76 Followers

Matt Damon is keeping a low profile on social media. The Stillwater actor, 50, doesn't have any public social media pages but recently revealed in GQ's October cover story that he does have "a very private Instagram account" he mainly uses to keep up with close friends. "I have 76...
INTERNET
wfav951.com

Celebrity Gossip: Bill Cosby, Matt Damon, Jennifer Love Hewitt + More!

IS SHAILENE WOODLY A MOM?: Is Shailene Woodley the latest Hollywood celeb to reveal big baby news? The Big Little Lies actress got fans buzzing on Wednesday (Sept. 8th) when she posted a black and white photo of some seriously cute baby feet on her Instagram Story. Fans immediately jumped to conclusions about Woodley and her fiancé Aaron Rodgers with one Twitter user writing, “IS SHE A MOM? IS THAT A RANDOM BABY? WHO IS THAT? DID SHAILENE WOODLEY HAD A BABY AND NO ONE KNEW? I NEED SOME INFORMATION HERE.”
CELEBRITIES
Fox News

Matt Damon fans believe they've discovered star’s 'secret' Instagram

The "Jason Bourne" actor may have unwittingly blown the lid on his undercover online identity. Internet sleuths think they’ve proved that Matt Damon may not be as stealthy as he thought after reportedly discovering the 50-year-old Oscar winner’s "secret" Instagram account — immediately after he announced its existence. The online...
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy