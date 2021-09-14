CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
National Association of Realtors moves to block antitrust probe

By TRD Staff
therealdeal.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe National Association of Realtors is biting back at the Justice Department, aiming to block an antitrust probe into the trade group months after a settlement between the parties collapsed. NAR filed a petition in federal court Monday to block a DOJ subpoena issued in July, shortly after the DOJ...

therealdeal.com

Treasury suspends investment property restrictions to boost housing supply

Good news for second-home buyers: Certain loan restrictions at the federal level have been lifted, which will make it easier to get a mortgage for those properties. In an effort to boost housing supply, the Treasury Department and Federal Housing Finance Agency are removing some rules that limited the number of loans that Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac could buy, HousingWire reported.
U.S. POLITICS
healthleadersmedia.com

Congress Cites KHN Investigation in Probe of National Academies

The House probe focuses on conflicts of interest held by members of a committee currently reviewing U.S. organ donation and distribution policy. — This article was published on Tuesday, September 21, 2021 inKaiser Health News. The House Committee on Oversight and Reform is requesting a ream of documents from the...
CONGRESS & COURTS
pymnts

DOJ Associate AG Pledges Strong Antitrust Enforcement

Associate Attorney General Vanita Gupta has come out strongly against “killer” acquisitions, according to remarks she made Tuesday (Sept. 14) at an antitrust enforcement symposium. Gupta was talking about acquisitions involving competitors to large companies, which can sometimes be made because they undermine competition that could threaten monopolies, which are...
LAW
BGR.com

A new $1,400 stimulus check will be sent to millions of Americans, but there’s a big catch

The stimulus question that so many people have been asking — is a fourth stimulus check in the cards? — is finally starting to be answered. For some of you, at least. This is not to say that the federal government is necessarily pressing forward with an all-new round of payments, either. It’s wildly optimistic to suggest that will happen anytime soon, given the rock-solid wall of opposition that would meet any effort by the Biden administration to crank up the stimulus machine again this year. Rather, the fourth stimulus check update that we’ll share with you below reflects two...
ECONOMY
KTLA

California AG: Woman who ran O.C. call centers indicted on 87 counts in $6M student loan debt scam

A California woman has been arrested on suspicion of masterminding a student loan debt relief scam that bilked thousands of borrowers out of more than $6 million, the state’s top prosecutor announced Tuesday. Angela Kathryn Mirabella, 47, ran a network of third-party call centers based in Orange County that employed sales agents who contacted individuals […]
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
The Independent

Lawmakers attempt to revive nationwide eviction moratorium

Several progressive lawmakers on Tuesday introduced a bill that would reimpose a nationwide eviction moratorium at a time when deaths from COVID-19 are running at their highest levels since early March.Sen. Elizabeth Warren D-Mass., and Rep. Cori Bush D-Mo., said the bill would direct the secretary of Health and Human Services to implement a ban on evictions in response to the COVID pandemic. It would also amend a section of the Public Health Service Act to grant permanent authority to Health and Human Services to implement an eviction moratorium to address public health crises.The Supreme Court’s conservative majority...
CONGRESS & COURTS
MarketWatch

American Airlines, JetBlue stocks drop on report DOJ preparing to sue over alliance

The Justice Department is readying a lawsuit challenging American Airlines Group Inc.'s partnership with JetBlue Airways Corp. on antitrust concerns, The Wall Street Journal reported, citing people familiar with the matter. The suit could come as soon as today, and is expected to argue that the alliance hurts competition and would result in higher fares, the newspaper reported. The alliance was announced in July 2020. In midday trading Tuesday, shares of American Airlines were down more than 2% and shares of JetBlue fell more than 3%, compared with a loss of around 0.9% for the U.S. Global JETS ETF and gains of about 0.2% for the S&P 500 index.
U.S. POLITICS
therealdeal.com

Freddie Mac study of 12 million appraisals shows racial disparity

A Freddie Mac study of 12 million appraisals showed a gap between valuations of homes in mostly Black and Latino areas and those in white ones, the latest evidence of racial disparity in the housing industry. The mortgage giant analyzed home purchase appraisals from 2015 to 2020 and compared them...
REAL ESTATE
therealdeal.com

Chuck Schumer calls for $80B in public housing funding

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer says the $40 billion allocated by the American Jobs Plan for public housing isn’t nearly enough to address a national “humanitarian crisis” unfolding in developments in New York City. About 400,000 people live in a NYCHA development in the city, operated by the city’s housing...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
MarketWatch

American Airlines says DOJ complaint about JetBlue alliance is 'without merit'

American Airlines Group Inc. said Wednesday that it believes the U.S. Department of Justice's lawsuit, which alleges the air carrier's Northeast Alliance arrangement with JetBlue Airways Corp. violates antitrust laws, is "without merit." American said it will "defend itself vigorously." Shares of both American and JetBlue rose 0.8% in Wednesday's premarket. On Tuesday, American's stock fell 2.8% and JetBlue shares shed 4.8%, while the U.S. Global Jets ETF fell 1.0% and the S&P 500 slipped 0.1%, after the DOJ filed the lawsuit, saying the alliance threatens competition and would lead to higher fares. Separately, American said the U.S. Department of Transportation published a clarification notice relating to the agreement reached with American and JetBlue in January, saying the agreement remains in force during the DOJ action, and that the DOT intends to defer to the DOJ to resolve the antitrust concerns.
CONGRESS & COURTS
mining.com

Biden administration moves to block Alaska Pebble mine

The Biden administration said it will relaunch a process that could permanently protect Bristol Bay — a vital Alaskan watershed — from the development of the controversial Pebble mine project. In an Alaska federal district court filing on Thursday, the Department of Justice asked that the court vacate a 2019...
Black Enterprise

House Democrat Alma Adams Threatens To Vote Against Spending Bill If HBCUs Don’t Receive More Federal Aid

Representative Alma Adams (D-N.C.) is threatening to vote against President Joe Biden’s $3.5 trillion spending plan unless the package includes more federal aid for HBCUs. Last May, Adams was part of a bipartisan group of Senators penned a letter requesting more federal funds for HBCU schools. Now, more Democrats are beginning to face pressure over the massive spending plan’s lack of HBCU funds and Adams is leading the effort.
CONGRESS & COURTS

