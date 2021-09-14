Encrypted passwords and a virtual private network are 2 ways to protect yourself from cyberattacks

Passwords … we understand why we need them, but the fact that we have to make them so complicated now in order to stave off any would-be hackers frustrates us to no end. The day we said goodbye to using our first pet’s name as our gateway to all things internet was a sad one indeed. Now we have to come up with something unique every time we log into a new account, hoping that we will remember it so that we don’t get locked out. But as we know, encrypted passwords, together with a strong virtual private network, are what we need to keep ourselves private and secure while online.