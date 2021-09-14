Immutable raises $60M for NFT games platform on Ethereum

Rumors that insider trading has occurred in the $1.5 billion USD NFT platform start-up OpenSea are confirmed to be true. OpenSea took to their company blog post to make the announcement stating that they had only recently learned of the issue. The company wrote, “Yesterday we learned that one of our employees purchased items that they knew were set to display on our front page before they appeared there publicly.” Though the specific employee was not identified, the OpenSea’s own head of product, Nate Chastain, was recently accused on Twitter of having secret crypto wallets.

MARKETS ・ 6 DAYS AGO