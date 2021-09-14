CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Immutable raises $60M for NFT games platform on Ethereum

By Dean Takahashi
VentureBeat
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleImmutable has raised $60 million for its platform that uses nonfungible tokens (NFTs) to help monetize games. The Sydney, Australia-based Immutable created a platform on top of Ethereum to monetize NFTs in games, and it is also the creator of the Gods Unchained NFT-based collectible card game. NFTs use the transparent and secure ledger of blockchain to uniquely identify digital items. That means that rare digital items can be sold for higher prices in NFT-based games.

venturebeat.com

Comments / 0

