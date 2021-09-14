Is Northern Dynasty Minerals a Good Mining Stock to Own?
By Imon Ghosh
Entrepreneur
8 days ago
Canada-based copper mining company Northern Dynasty Minerals’ (NAK) Pebble Project has attracted significant investor attention because of its potential to boost the production of metals used in green technology. But given that politically unfavorable circumstances have put the project’s future in jeopardy, is it worth betting on the stock now? Read on.
3 mining stocks to watch that are trading under $5. When it comes to mining penny stocks, there are a lot of great companies to watch. While it seems like many make a profit with penny stocks on the surface, there is a catch. Penny stocks are very inherently risky. For example, if a large blue-chip stock like Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL) goes up by $1, it does not represent a huge change. But if a penny stock goes up $1, this could mean huge gains for investors. This also applies to losses, which is the reason that penny stocks are so risky.
HALIFAX, NS - September 16, 2021 (Investorideas.com Newswire) Fortune Bay Corp. (TSXV:FOR, Frankfurt:5QN) ("Fortune Bay" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the acquisition of the Strike Uranium Project ("Strike" or the "Project") through claim staking. The Project covers an area of approximately 10,000 hectares and is located 25 kilometres west of Uranium City and the Company's flagship Goldfields Project in northern Saskatchewan.
Hut 8 Mining Corp (NASDAQ: HUT) shares are trading lower by 14.8% at $8.34 after the company announced a proposed public offering. Hut 8 has agreed to sell to the underwriters 17,550,000 common shares at a price of $8.55 per share resulting in total gross proceeds to the company of $150 million. Hut 8 says the offering is expected to close on September 17.
Hut 8 Mining (HUT) stock is up more than 200 percent this year and has outperformed the broader S&P 500 Index in 2021. However, the stock was down 16 percent on Sept. 15 and 33 percent below its 52-week highs. What’s the forecast for HUT stock in 2021 and should you buy the dip or wait?
“Here we go again,” said Northern Dynasty (TSX: NDM; NYSE: NAK) president and CEO Ron Thiessen in reaction to the news last week that the Biden administration will reconsider pre-emptively vetoing the company’s proposed Pebble copper-gold mine in Alaska. It was “unfortunate that politics continues to interfere with scientific evidence,”...
Mexico-focused Prime Mining (TSX-V: PRYM, OTCQB: PRMNF, Frankfurt: 04V3) said yesterday it expanded the resource potential at Guadalupe East considerably after reporting high grade drill results. The company is focused on the Los Reyes project in Mexico. The company is up 19% to $4.20 over the past five days. CEO...
Editor's Note: With so much market volatility, stay on top of daily news! Get caught up in minutes with our speedy summary of today's must-read news and expert opinions. Sign up here!. The project’s PEA assumes 20 years of open pit mining with a processing rate of 180,000 tons per...
The energy sector was suffering a broad selloff Monday, and was the hardest hit of the S&P 500's 11 sectors, as worries that China-baed property developer China Evergrande Group could default sent shivers through financial markets, including the crude oil market. The SPDR Energy Select Sector ETF dropped 5.4% in afternoon trading with all 22 equity components losing ground, putting the ETF on track for the biggest one-day selloff in 10 months. Among the ETF's most-active components, shares of Exxon Mobil Corp. slid 3.7%, Occidental Petroleum Corp. shed 6.7%, Marathon Oil Corp. slumped 5.9%, Chevron Corp. was down 3.3% and Kinder Morgan Inc. gave up 2.8%. Meanwhile, crude oil futures fell 2.2% and the S&P 500 sank 2.6%.
Among the gold mining sector are the explorers, the producers, and the royalty companies, with each offering different risk profiles. The explorers are the highest-risk with regular capital raises and no guarantees that they’ll build a mine; the producers are medium-risk, with risk dependent on diversification and margins; and the royalty companies are the lowest-risk but offer the least reward. The sweet spot in most cases for returns relative to risk are the producers, given that the royalty companies rarely trade at a discount, even if they do offer safety. In this update, we’ll look at Newmont (NEM), Kirkland Lake Gold (NYSE:KL), and Orla Mining (ORLA), two producers that are best in breed, and one explorer fully financed to graduate to the producer ranks in December.While the general markets have put up strong year-to-date performances (despite Monday’s sell-off), the precious metals sector has turned in a lifeless performance since January. This has led to the Gold Miners Index (GDX (NYSE:GDX)) lagging the S&P-500 (SPY) by more than 4000 basis points this year and over 5000 basis points since Q3 2020.
Cloud-based commerce platform Lightspeed (NYSE: LSPD) is an exceptional revenue growth leader, showing growth acceleration in the past four quarters. Even before the broader market pulled back sharply on Monday, the stock had been trading in an erratic fashion, in tandem with the prior week’s market uncertainty. Lightspeed specializes in...
The number of new COVID-19 cases and the market both displayed a rising trend in the last three months. The job market gained consistently in this period, reflecting a stable economy. In August, particularly, unemployment rates were lower in 15 states and the District of Columbia and stable in 35 states. Nonfarm payroll employment increased in 11 states, decreased in three states, and was unchanged in 36 states and the District — per the data by the U.S. Bureau of Labour Statistics.
The below is from a recent edition of the Deep Dive, Bitcoin Magazine's premium markets newsletter. To be among the first to receive these insights and other on-chain bitcoin market analysis straight to your inbox, subscribe now. For those looking for indirect bitcoin exposure or value investment bitcoin opportunities in...
Sphere 3D is merging with Gryphon Digital Mining and raising almost $200 million. The combined company is trying to mine Bitcoin with renewable energy. Shares of Sphere 3D (NASDAQ:ANY) jumped 26% on Wednesday after its future merger partner Gryphon Digital Mining announced it had received a shipment of machines that will be used to mine Bitcoin (CRYPTO:BTC) in a carbon-neutral manner. Shares of the stock were up 35% on the news and are now up almost 400% year to date.
FirstEnergy Corporation’s FE expanding regulated base and improving transmission lines are likely to boost its earnings. Also, the company’s efforts to reduce emission levels are expected to be beneficial in the future. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2021 earnings is pegged at $2.55 per share, indicating growth of 6.69% from...
Since the ongoing remote working trend and digital transformation are expected to continue driving the software industry’s growth, we think it could be wise to add software stocks UiPath (PATH), ZoomInfo (ZI), and Five9 (FIVN) to one’s watchlist. Analysts have recently upgraded their ratings on these stocks. So, let’s take a closer look at these names.
Shares of ION Geophysical (IO), a company that does business in a niche area of the oil and gas equipment and services industry, have soared in price over the past month. But is it wise to bet on the stock now even though the company is considering strategic alternatives, such as selling assets to strengthen its financial position? Read on.
Shares of Incyte Corp. were down 4.0% in premarket trading on Wednesday, the day after the company announced that the Food and Drug Administration had approved Opzelura as a treatment for some patients with mild to moderate atopic dermatitis. The FDA approval for the topical drug came with a warning for serious adverse events - also referred to a black-box warning - that is consistent with oral JAK inhibitors, according to Mizuho Americas analysts. "Bigger picture, this marks yet another approval for INCY as the company attempts to diversify away from a prevailing over-reliance on Jakafi," J.P. Morgan analysts told investors on Wednesday morning. Information about the drug's price is expected to be disclosed at an investor call on Wednesday. Incyte's stock is down 12.5% for the year, while the broader S&P 500 is up 15.9%.
Comments / 0