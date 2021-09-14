3 Industry Machinery Stocks Set to Benefit if the Infrastructure Bill is Passed
The industrial machinery industry, which bore the brunt of COVID-19-pandemic-led mandatory closures, is regaining momentum on the back of favorable government policies and the resumption in economic activities. Furthermore, if the Biden Administration's $3.5 trillion reconciliation package, which is tied to the Senate-approved $1.2 trillion infrastructure bill, is passed, the industry should benefit significantly. Specifically, we think quality industrial machinery stocks Cummins Inc. (CMI), Nordson (NDSN), and Crane Co. (CR) are among companies that are well-positioned to capitalize on the industry tailwinds. Let’s discuss.www.entrepreneur.com
