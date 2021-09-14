CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Cardinals continue to give reserve guards playing time

By Jess Root
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=27aXaH_0bvdynwB00

The Arizona Cardinals are doing something for the third year in a row that you don’t see all the time in the NFL. They have rotational play on the offensive line, at least at guard.

Usually when a team has a set starting offensive line, unless someone gets hurt, those players will play every snap in a game.

However, the Cardinals have had players on their bench they believe are capable of starting, so they make sure to give them some playing time on Sundays.

That was evident in their Week 1 win over the Tennessee Titans. Starting guards Justin Pugh and Josh Jones did not play every snap.

Jones played 56 of the offensive snaps. Veteran Brian Winters came in for 13 snaps.

Pugh played 66 of the 69 snaps. Justin Murray played three at left guard. Murray likely would have gotten a few more at guard. However, right tackle Kelvin Beachum went down with a rib injury and Murray finished the game there.

The Cardinals did this with Mason Cole in 2019 and Murray in 2020.

Kingsbury has said it is rewarding these backups who he believes are able to start and play at a high level, and it gives the starters a breather, allowing to play at a higher level. It also maintains a small level of competition at positions. As we saw last year, Murray ended up replacing J.R. Sweezy late in the season in the starting lineup.

It keeps the starters fresh and it keeps the backups sharp.

We will probably continue to see it throughout the year while players are healthy.

Listen to the latest from Cards Wire’s Jess Root on his podcast, Rise Up, See Red. Subscribe on Apple podcasts or Spotify.

Latest show:

and

Comments / 0

Related
ClutchPoints

Cardinals’ shocking lowball offer to Chandler Jones, revealed

Arizona Cardinals star pass rusher Chandler Jones has wanted a new contract for a while, but the Cardinals haven’t been too accommodating in negotiations. There hasn’t been communication in a while between the two parties because of the Cardinals’ lowballing. Via CBS Sports’ Jason La Canfora:. The Arizona Cardinals have...
NFL
Popculture

Two-Time Super Bowl Champion Retires After Signing With Cardinals

A two-time Super Bowl champion is calling it a career. On Tuesday, the Arizona Cardinals placed defensive back Malcolm Butler on the reserve/retired list after signing with the team this year. Butler has missed practice all week as he's been dealing with a personal issue, leading to him contemplate retirement. However, it's possible Butler could return to the team if he wants.
NFL
FanSided

NFL wasted no time to disrespect Cardinals QB Kyler Murray this season

Despite a very impressive showing in Week 1, Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray was not recognized by the NFL for his efforts out on the field. One could easily argue that the 2021 season is the most important in the career of Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray. In his third year with the Cardinals, Murray is expected by many to make the leap into becoming one of the top signal-callers in the league.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Brian Winters
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Titans#American Football#The Arizona Cardinals#Cards Wire#Spotify
Yardbarker

Cardinals Release Week One Depth Chart, Announce Starter at Right Guard

With the Cardinals narrowly missing the playoffs in 2020, general manager Steve Keim believed only a few tweaks and nudges were needed for the roster to make the jump into the postseason this year. Key veterans such as A.J. Green, J.J. Watt and Rodney Hudson were brought in to help...
NFL
Yardbarker

Benjamin Inactive Again as Cardinals Ready to Play Titans

Despite the hype and summer-long accolades directed at Cardinals running back Eno Benjamin, his 2021 season has begun the same way his entire 2020 season went. Benjamin was one of five players declared inactive for Sunday’s game against the Tennessee Titans after he was inactive for all 16 games in his rookie season.
NFL
NBC Sports

Cardinals, Chandler Jones will continue talking about contract

Edge rusher Chandler Jones didn’t take part in the Cardinals’ offseason program and his future with the team looked uncertain when word of his trade request surfaced in the final year of his current contract, but Jones reported to training camp on time and appears to be on track for Week One after returning to practice last week.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Apple
NFL Teams
Tennessee Titans
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Arizona Cardinals
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
FanSided

Cardinals place wide receiver on the Reserve/COVID-19 list

Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Antoine Wesley will miss the regular-season opener after testing positive for COVID-19. The Arizona Cardinals have been extremely lucky thus far in 2021. To the delight of the team’s fans, the Redbirds will have the bulk of their roster available for the regular-season opener this coming Sunday.
NFL
FanSided

Arizona Cardinals have a new starter at right guard for 2021

The Arizona Cardinals announced that second-year offensive lineman Josh Jones will be the franchise’s starting right guard in 2021. Heading into this summer’s training camp, there was one spot on the offensive line of the Arizona Cardinals that was still up for grabs. A void among the group was created...
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Play our FREE Week 2 Cardinals Challenge

Think you know the Arizona Cardinals well? Already have this week’s game against the Minnesota Vikings all figured out?. Prove it! Join our new, FREE-TO-PLAY Cardinals Challenge. Answer six questions below, plus a tie breaker correctly for your chance at winning a gift card through Daily Ticket, powered by Tipico...
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

35K+
Followers
70K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy