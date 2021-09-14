BAY AREA INNO UNDER 25

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

By Kevin Truong
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleYou're never too young to follow your dreams. That's the overriding lesson from our search to find a collection of young entrepreneurs, investors and technologists across the Bay Area. Our inaugural Inno Under 25 list includes young leaders aged 25 and under who are making an impact in industries as wide-ranging as AI, skin care and food production. What they have in common is both a preternatural ambition to make the future they see a reality, and the belief in our region as a birthplace and nursery for groundbreaking ideas and innovation.

ANNOUNCING: The inaugural Inno Under 25 class

“I am looking for a lot of people who have an infinite capacity to not know what can’t be done.”. No one embodies those famous words of Henry Ford quite like the next generation of young entrepreneurs, technologists and innovators. The ones who haven’t yet been jaded by the ways things have always been done, unafraid to take the big risks that can lead to countless failures — or great rewards.
ECONOMY
bizjournals

Seattle Inno Under 25: Sage Khanuja, Spira co-founder

What does your company/project do? Spira enables digital health companies to build "smart forms" which triage a patient and deliver previsit insights to a doctor. Spira was acquired by Galileo Health, an New York City-based digital health company, in early 2021. How did you come up with the idea? Both...
SEATTLE, WA
