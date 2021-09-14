BAY AREA INNO UNDER 25

You're never too young to follow your dreams. That's the overriding lesson from our search to find a collection of young entrepreneurs, investors and technologists across the Bay Area. Our inaugural Inno Under 25 list includes young leaders aged 25 and under who are making an impact in industries as wide-ranging as AI, skin care and food production. What they have in common is both a preternatural ambition to make the future they see a reality, and the belief in our region as a birthplace and nursery for groundbreaking ideas and innovation.