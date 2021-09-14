CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
New York City, NY

Chef's Quick Tip: Dry-aged steak

By News 12 Staff
News 12
News 12
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0eQjil_0bvdygl600

This week, Chef Frank Farella from New York Prime Beef s hows Tina Redwine the process of dry-aging a steak.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
New York City, NY
Food & Drinks
State
New York State
New York City, NY
Lifestyle
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Steak#Beef#Food Drink#Chef
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
News 12

News 12

12K+
Followers
3K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

News 12 Networks is the tri-state areas leader in hyperlocal news, weather, traffic, politics, investigative and more, delivering 24/7 award-winning coverage throughout New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut; plus at news12.com and on the news 12 mobile app.

 https://news12.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy