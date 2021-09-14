CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Groundbreaking ceremony held at site of future Monroe Emergency Medical Services facility

By News 12 Staff
 7 days ago

Monroe officials cut the ribbon for an Emergency Medical Services facility at the fire department building on Jockey Hollow Road Monday.

Crews will soon have a place to sleep, shower and get adequate training.

Officials say this groundbreaking, has been a long time coming.

"This is really going to provide at the end of the day an appropriate facility at a fair cost to taxpayers and I'm just really excited, I'm really appreciative of the time that our volunteers put in and the time the time not just those who ride in the ambulances, but those that are here for our building committee, our town council members and our board of finance. Everyone who's supported this much needed project," said First Selectman Ken Kellogg.

The facility is expected to be completed by September 2022.

News 12 Networks is the tri-state areas leader in hyperlocal news, weather, traffic, politics, investigative and more, delivering 24/7 award-winning coverage throughout New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut; plus at news12.com and on the news 12 mobile app.

