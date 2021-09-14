CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Golf

Brooks Koepka doesn't hold back in our exclusive poolside interview

By Matthew Rudy
Golf Digest
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEditor's Note: This cover story appears in Issue 7 of Golf Digest. Read our latest issue in its entirety through our digital-edition app. Brooks Koepka doesn’t look like a stone-cold killer. The 31-year-old four-time major champion comes in all smiles, wearing a t-shirt and shorts and has a collection of formal clothes on hangers over his right shoulder. His right knee is puffy, misshapen and has a prominent scar—a leftover from a freak accident in March when a bad step turned into a dislocated kneecap, and his lower right leg turned unnaturally to the side. Then again, maybe it would take an assassin to do what Koepka did when he looked down. He straightened his leg and jammed the kneecap back in place, shattering it in the process—which required surgery to reconnect his patellar tendon to the bone remnant. His matter-of-fact recounting of that event before the photo shoot for this story is consistent with the player who has let his clubs do most of the talking for 15 top-10s in majors since 2015. If you aren’t paying attention, he says, that’s on you.

