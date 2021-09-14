Former 49ers, Saints LB Parys Haralson dies at 37

Parys Haralson MCT

Former San Francisco 49ers and New Orleans Saints linebacker Parys Haralson died Monday. He was 37.

"The 49ers are heartbroken and shocked by the news of Parys' tragic passing," the team said in a statement. "Parys was a beloved member of our organization that lived life with an extraordinary amount of passion and joy while leaving an indelible mark on everyone he came across. We extend our condolences to Parys' family and loved ones."

In 86 games for Niners, Haralson recorded 295 tackles, 21.5 sacks, four fumble recoveries, three forced fumbles and four passes defended. He finished his playing career with the Saints from 2013-14.

After he retired from the NFL, Haralson returned to San Francisco to work as the 49ers' director of player engagement.

Haralson's cause of death is currently unknown.