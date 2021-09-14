Noma Finally Receives Three Michelin Stars

You don't have to have worked in restaurants to love them—or even to cover them. But we all have work to do to become better customers in this new era of hospitality. A grizzled restaurant critic once advised me "not to join the Army in order to cover it," but by then I was already in too deep—I'd been embedded in restaurants since I was 18 years old, starting with a gig making sandwiches at Jersey Mike's in Chapel Hill, North Carolina. For the next 12 years, I went back and forth between working in restaurants and newspaper newsrooms before I chose the media business full time. What I learned about restaurant people during my time in professional kitchens—that they're creative, scrappy, big-hearted, and resilient—has only solidified during my four years at the helm of Food & Wine. It's one of the reasons I look forward every year to the making of this annual Restaurant Issue, where we celebrate the people and places you should seek out next.

