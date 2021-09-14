CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Restaurants

Noma Finally Receives Three Michelin Stars

By Mike Pomranz
Food & Wine
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDon't ask me how Michelin stars work: The explanation seems purposefully vague. On Michelin's website, they explain that stars are based on five criteria: "quality of the ingredients used, mastery of flavor and cooking techniques, the personality of the chef in his cuisine, value for money and consistency between visits." That's pretty much it: Things like décor and service aren't taken into account. Meanwhile, the definition of a three-star restaurant is "Exceptional cuisine, worth a special journey!"

www.foodandwine.com

Comments / 0

Related
vegnews.com

Michelin-Starred Chef Alain Ducasse Shows Plants Can Be ‘Tres Chic’ at New, Mostly Plant-Based, Restaurant in Paris

Michelin-starred chef Alain Ducasse is getting ready to open Sapid, a fine-dining restaurant in Paris that will focus on plant-based dishes. At Sapid, Ducasse is flipping traditional French cuisine on its head by putting vegetables at the forefront and using animal products only as seasoning. “We will be careful of the planet, [mindful] of its scarce resources, of the men and women who cultivate, who fish, who collect,” Ducasse told France Info. “It will be 95-percent vegetable food. And the seasoning will be animal protein. It will be fish.”
FOOD & DRINKS
Carscoops

VW Kits Out Transporter Van With Kitchen For Cycling Team’s Michelin-Star Chef

Volkswagen U.K. together with CJL Leisure Vehicles has completed the construction of a one-of-a-kind T6.1 Transporter for Alan Murchison, a Michelin-star chef who works in support of the Canyon/SRAM UCI Women’s World Tour cycling team. “In order to travel across Europe supporting professional athletes, I need a vehicle that is...
CARS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Food Drink#Noma Finally Receives#World#Best Restaurants#Instagram
CBS San Francisco

Michelin-Starred Lord Stanley Transforms Into Pop-Up Space Featuring Visiting Chefs

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — Michelin-starred restaurant Lord Stanley in Russian Hill doesn’t look any different from the outside, but inside, there’s a whole new operation underway. Turntable has debuted at Lord Stanley, featuring well-known and up-and-coming guest chefs from around the world. The wines will also reflect a particular region. First up is Chef Micaela Najmanovich, owner of Anafe in Buenos Aires. She said her food reflects her Jewish heritage and time spent in places like Australia and Vietnam. “It’s huge for us, actually because of the pandemic as well for us to be able to cook outside of Argentina is...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Boston Globe

Never mind Michelin stars. How are the wings?

There’s a cocktail at Northern Spy called the Northfashioned, a potent little tipple of bourbon, rye, applejack, and bitters. It tastes like an Old Fashioned that’s had an apple cider doughnut dunked in it. An old-school classic updated in a way that’s both utterly regional and a bit unexpected, it is a perfect namesake drink for the Canton restaurant named for an apple variety.
CANTON, MA
InsideHook

How to Make a Michelin-Starred Chef’s Chicago-Style Dog

From Boulder to Brooklyn, local takes on the Chicago-style hot dog and its dragged-through-the-garden collection of distinctive toppings have recently started to pop up with increased regularity on menus outside of the Midwest. So, when born-and-raised Chicagoan Donald Young, who is one of the youngest chefs to be awarded a...
BROOKLYN, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Restaurants
FoodDrink
Michelin Guide
Country
Denmark
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
sprudge.com

The Latest Round Of Michelin Stars Means Big Things For Coffee

We have long lamented the lack of good quality coffee in the world of fine dining. One hears tell of these $100 (or much more) 11-course prix fixe tasting menus, with each component thoughtfully sourced and attentively prepared, only for the experiential meal to end with… dim black liquid squeezed out of a pre-ground capsule. The disconnect between nice dinner and nice coffee was once such a glaring oversight that when Copenhagen’s Noma began serving Tim Wendelboe at the end of 2013, it counted as landmark news. (I will be forever jealous that Eileen Kenny got to write this story.)
RESTAURANTS
Elko Daily Free Press

Pig out with 3 pork recipes from a Michelin-starred chef

Achieving a Michelin star is arduous and rare for any chef, but no American chef has ever received two stars at the age of 30 until now. Chef Ryan Ratino won his first star in 2019 for Bresca, his popular French-influenced restaurant. More extraordinary, however, is that his new chef’s table restaurant, Jônt, which received two Michelin stars, did so right out of the gate during the pandemic.
RECIPES
Time Out Global

What’s a Michelin Green Star and who has one?

Most diners are familiar with Michelin stars – the French tire company's prestigious three-tiered rating system that's used to identify and honor some of the world's finest restaurants. In-the-know diners may have even heard of Michelin's Plate and Bib Gourmand awards, which spotlight good food and reasonably priced dining experiences, respectively. But even the savviest foodies might not know about Michelin's Green Star, which was introduced in 2020.
RESTAURANTS
stepoutbuffalo.com

New: Harvest Flexes a Head Chef with Michelin Star Pedigree

Thanks to the rise of remote work, small towns and villages are getting more interest these days from cosmopolitan city folk. Just an hour or so away from cities like New York and Buffalo, we’re starting to see more art galleries, cultural events, craft breweries, farm-to-table restaurants and upscale cafes.
BUFFALO, NY
Robb Report

From Michelin-Star Dining to Fine Wines: One Drop’s Next Auction Is a Litany of Luxury

You’ve heard about the miracle of turning water into wine. Now, with a little help from some friends, the One Drop Foundation is turning wine into water. One Drop is a charity with a mission to ensure sustainable access to safe water, sanitation and hygiene for the world’s vulnerable communities. On November 19, the Foundation is partnering with Michelin-starred chef Alain Ducasse, Cirque de Soleil and One Drop founder Guy Laliberté and French auction house Artcurial to organize a fine wine and culinary-themed auction at a gala charity event in Paris. One of the lots even has a rock ’n’ roll...
DRINKS
Food & Wine

Restaurant People Are the Best of Us

You don't have to have worked in restaurants to love them—or even to cover them. But we all have work to do to become better customers in this new era of hospitality. A grizzled restaurant critic once advised me "not to join the Army in order to cover it," but by then I was already in too deep—I'd been embedded in restaurants since I was 18 years old, starting with a gig making sandwiches at Jersey Mike's in Chapel Hill, North Carolina. For the next 12 years, I went back and forth between working in restaurants and newspaper newsrooms before I chose the media business full time. What I learned about restaurant people during my time in professional kitchens—that they're creative, scrappy, big-hearted, and resilient—has only solidified during my four years at the helm of Food & Wine. It's one of the reasons I look forward every year to the making of this annual Restaurant Issue, where we celebrate the people and places you should seek out next.
RESTAURANTS
CBS San Francisco

San Francisco’s First Upscale Filipino Restaurant ‘Abaca’ Opens To Great Fanfare

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — A highly anticipated Filipino restaurant has debuted in San Francisco — filling a great void in the Bay Area food scene. Abaca, located inside the Kimpton Alton Hotel in Fisherman’s Wharf, is the city’s first upscale restaurant of its kind. The dining room was bustling and completely full Saturday night — filled with diners who came from near and far to get a taste of the Philippines. “It’s really amazing, I drove two hours to get here and it’s like – it has a twist,” said Monique Agatep from Carmel-by-the-Sea. “It’s Filipino and yet it...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Food & Wine

These Gin-Inspired Pickles Are a Beautiful Union of Deli and Drink

The excessive consumption of gin is sometimes referred to as "getting pickled." This despite the fact that you're not literally "pickling" your brain. But could you possibly pick a gin to pickle actual pickles? More than a tongue twister, it's now a reality: Scotland's Hendrick's Gin and New York's Katz's Delicatessen have teamed up to create gin-inspired pickled cucumbers.
FOOD & DRINKS
utahstories.com

25th Street Newcomer: A First Look at Ogden’s Table 25

When I learned of the opening of the new bistro-style restaurant, Table 25 in Ogden, I was excited. In part, that’s because pretty much any new eatery to open – especially in the midst of a pandemic – is exciting. But also, it’s because the married couple who opened the restaurant – Jaimie and Justin Buehler – had most recently worked for a number of years at the Copper Onion in Salt Lake City. I’ve been a big fan of Ryan Lowder’s Copper Onion since it opened in 2010 and Lowder’s well-mentored employees have gone on to open a number of great eateries and bars of their own. And, it didn’t hurt that the Buehlers hired chef Baleigh Snoke, formerly of Avenues Proper and Tradition restaurant, to head up the Table 25 kitchen. It seems like a winning formula.
OGDEN, UT

Comments / 0

Community Policy