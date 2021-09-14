Noma Finally Receives Three Michelin Stars
Don't ask me how Michelin stars work: The explanation seems purposefully vague. On Michelin's website, they explain that stars are based on five criteria: "quality of the ingredients used, mastery of flavor and cooking techniques, the personality of the chef in his cuisine, value for money and consistency between visits." That's pretty much it: Things like décor and service aren't taken into account. Meanwhile, the definition of a three-star restaurant is "Exceptional cuisine, worth a special journey!"www.foodandwine.com
