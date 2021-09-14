CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Taking lessons from a sea slug, study points to better hardware for artificial intelligence

By Purdue University
techxplore.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFor artificial intelligence to get any smarter, it needs first to be as intelligent as one of the simplest creatures in the animal kingdom: the sea slug. A new study has found that a material can mimic the sea slug's most essential intelligence features. The discovery is a step toward building hardware that could help make AI more efficient and reliable for technology ranging from self-driving cars and surgical robots to social media algorithms.

techxplore.com

