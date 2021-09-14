CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cell Phones

Apple to iPhone Users: Be Careful Doing This With Your Devices

By Stephanie Crist
99.9 KTDY
99.9 KTDY
 8 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4TkOiH_0bvdxqIv00

arnel-hasanovic-courtesy unsplash

Americans are anxiously waiting for the official launch of the iPhone 13, which is supposedly being unveiled today, Tuesday, September 14, according to FOX Business News . The event will be streamed live on apple.com from the company headquarters in Cupertino, California at 10:00 AM PDT. The event is being called ‘California Streaming”, and Apple executives will introduce the iPhone 13 Pro, and “discuss the latest model’s new features that will distinguish it from previous iPhones.”

But on a new message posted to their support website , Apple execs are also urging iPhone users to be careful when using their devices on motorcycles. First of all, please don’t use your phone while you are driving a motorcycle. (And yes, I say the same thing to users when you’re driving a car).

The warning says, via FOX Business that “long-term direct exposure to high-amplitude vibrations within certain frequency ranges may degrade the performance of these systems and lead to reduced image quality for photos and videos. It is recommended to avoid exposing your iPhone to extended high-amplitude vibrations.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0wANWt_0bvdxqIv00
william-daigneault via Unsplash

Basically what they are saying is don’t mount your iPhone directly to high powered motorcycles. They go on to warn that low-frequency vibrations caused by low-power and electric motorcycles can also be damaging, and they are advising consumers to use a vibration dampening mount on those types of vehicles. Also, limiting the duration of the phone’s exposure on them. No word yet on whether the warning from Apple applies to iPhones that are mounted on regular bicycles. Please be careful out there y’all, it’s really scary to see so many people looking at phone screens while they are driving these days.

attachment-attachment-arnel-hasanovic-4oWSXdeAS2g-unsplash1

Comments / 0

Related
theclevelandamerican.com

8 Dangerous Apps That Should Be Removed From All Android Phones

As part of a process Attrition Google has announced that it has discovered content in the Digital Store, the Play Store Projects All the people who were able to download them when the platform was available. Despite the traditional restrictions Security With the Play Store, every season reviews make sure...
CELL PHONES
Indy100

Joker virus: Smartphone users urged to delete these 8 apps

Smartphone users are urged to delete eight apps that may be infected by the Joker virus. Google Play has removed the apps from the Play Store, but Android users are urged to also delete the apps from their phones. The Trojan spyware virus can hack information such as your contacts...
CELL PHONES
knowtechie.com

Here’s why Apple really wants you to trade in your old iPhone

Most of the major smartphone brands offer some pretty significant trade-in promotions for users looking to upgrade their phones. Major players, like Apple, will give you a substantial amount of credit when you trade in your older device, but why is that promotion so beneficial to the company?. A new...
CELL PHONES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
Cadillac News

How to Connect Your Phone, Tablet, or Laptop to Your TV

These days, phones aren’t just for making calls. Smartphones have a wealth of technology, and one of their many uses is for streaming. Even better news: You don’t have to strain your eyes watching video on the small screen of your phone. Instead, you can project that media — like your favorite TV show or a home movie that you want to share — from your smartphone (and tablets and laptop computers too) directly onto your TV. The process is called “screen mirroring” (sometimes “screen casting”). Here’s how.
TECHNOLOGY
Digital Trends

The Apple Watch 7 just got announced, so the Series 6 and SE are super cheap

Big news for Apple fans! The Apple Watch Series 7 smartwatch was just announced, with some interesting upgrades from previous versions. The Series 7 didn’t get a major redesign, but it does feature a new curved edge display. The Retina screen is 20% larger than its previous iteration, and the crack-resistant crystal cover is 50% thicker than before. The larger screen can now show 50% more text and even a full keyboard, making answering texts on the fly even easier.
ELECTRONICS
Android Headlines

How To Clear Up Space On Your Android Phone

Every smartphone comes with limited storage space for your files, whether we’re talking about pictures, videos, or any other type of file. You may want to pay attention to those, as you can fill up your storage really fast, especially if you don’t have plenty of it. Luckily, clearing up space on your Android phone is easy, and in this article, we’ll show you how to do it. Do note that this procedure does vary a bit from one phone to the next.
CELL PHONES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Iphone Users#Iphones#Unsplash Americans#Fox Business News#Apple Com
SlashGear

Apple warns iPhone users should update to new iOS 14.8 ASAP

Apple has released iOS 14.8, along with iPadOS 14.8, watchOS 7.6.2, and macOS Big Sur 11.6, patching some security issues that the Cupertino firm says it believes have been actively exploited. The new software – released for iPhone, iPad, Apple Watch, and Mac today – is recommended for all users, Apple says.
CELL PHONES
ZDNet

Seriously, don't buy these Apple products: September 2021 edition

Let's cut to the chase and say that Apple is a total master at making old stuff look new, thus trying to convince you to part with your hard-earned cash. Here's a rundown of the Apple purchases you shouldn't make until the products are refreshed. The entire iPhone 12 lineup:...
ELECTRONICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Iphone
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Cell Phones
NewsBreak
Cars
Phone Arena

Apple issues a serious warning to motorcycle-riding iPhone users

Apple on Friday published a new support page warning iPhone users that a motorcycle can damage the cameras on the iPhone. Besides destroying the cameras on an iPhone by driving a motorcycle over the handset, Apple says,"High-power or high-volume motorcycle engines generate intense high-amplitude vibrations, which are transmitted through the chassis and handlebars. It is not recommended to attach your iPhone to motorcycles with high-power or high-volume engines due to the amplitude of the vibration in certain frequency ranges that they generate."
CELL PHONES
Fox News

Your apps are watching everywhere you go unless you change this setting

We used to download apps, enable permissions, and share data without giving it a second thought. These days, most people want more control over their info. That starts with protecting yourself from endless data breaches, leaks, and hacks. When was the last time you checked to make sure your info isn't floating around the web for anyone to find? Tap or click to check your email address against a database of major hacks.
CELL PHONES
Marietta Daily Journal

Apple to hold Sept. 14 event for new iPhone line, other devices

Apple Inc. has set the date for its biggest product launch of the year: Sept. 14. That’s when the company is set to unveil its latest line of iPhones and other products ahead of a critical holiday season. The presentation, which features the tag line “California streaming,” will take place...
BUSINESS
wliw.org

What The Ruling In The Epic Games V. Apple Lawsuit Means For iPhone Users

A federal judge on Friday issued a long-awaited ruling in Fortnite maker Epic Games’ legal battle with Apple over its App Store policies. Both sides are using the 185-page ruling to double down on their own positions, which is possible because the details are complicated. If anything, though, Apple and...
VIDEO GAMES
Macdaily News

6.1% of iPhone users in America use Apple Pay for in-store payments – survey

Seven years ago, Apple unveiled Apple Pay on September 9, 2014. Now , a new surveys suggests that 6% of iPhone users in America use Apple Pay for in-store payments. Seven years post-launch, new PYMNTS data shows that 93.9% of consumers with Apple Pay activated on their iPhones do not use it in-store to pay for purchases.
CELL PHONES
idropnews.com

The 7 Dos and Don’ts of Charging Your iPhone

Battery life is one of the most important factors of your iPhone, or any other rechargeable device for that matter. It doesn’t matter if you have one of the fastest, most powerful devices in the world if it doesn’t last you throughout your day. Sure, Apple could solve this by adding a larger battery, but you should do your part too. If you don’t take care of your battery, then your iPhone won’t last as long as it should. And one important thing to keep in mind is how you charge your iPhone. From what charger you use to how much you let it charge—or discharge. Everything you do has a toll on your iPhone’s battery. You can do many things to help your iPhone live longer, but here are some steps to help you get started. Continue reading to browse The 7 Dos and Don’ts of Charging Your iPhone.
CELL PHONES
mspoweruser.com

Update your Apple device now to patch a zero-click iOS exploit

Apple has been forced to release a patch for all their iOS and macOS devices, including the iPhone, iPad, Mac and Apple Watch that patches a hole discovered by Citizen Lab. The patch is for a flaw in iMessage (CVE-2021-30860) and could lead to an undetectable takeover of your devices. The exploit has previously been used by governments to spy on suspected dissidents by the Israeli firm NSO Group.
TECHNOLOGY
Macworld

Apple warns: Don’t mount your iPhone on a motorcycle

If you’re a motorcycle rider, you might need to leave your iPhone in your pocket. Apple recently released a support document that says that exposing the iPhone to vibrations can affect the performance of the camera. In the document, Apple specifically addresses the vibration caused by the motors of motorcycles, mopeds, and scooters.
CELL PHONES
99.9 KTDY

99.9 KTDY

Lafayette, LA
24K+
Followers
8K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

99.9 KTDY plays the best adult contemporary music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Lafayette, Louisiana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://999ktdy.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy