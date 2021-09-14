Apple to iPhone Users: Be Careful Doing This With Your Devices

arnel-hasanovic-courtesy unsplash

Americans are anxiously waiting for the official launch of the iPhone 13, which is supposedly being unveiled today, Tuesday, September 14, according to FOX Business News . The event will be streamed live on apple.com from the company headquarters in Cupertino, California at 10:00 AM PDT. The event is being called ‘California Streaming”, and Apple executives will introduce the iPhone 13 Pro, and “discuss the latest model’s new features that will distinguish it from previous iPhones.”

But on a new message posted to their support website , Apple execs are also urging iPhone users to be careful when using their devices on motorcycles. First of all, please don’t use your phone while you are driving a motorcycle. (And yes, I say the same thing to users when you’re driving a car).

The warning says, via FOX Business that “long-term direct exposure to high-amplitude vibrations within certain frequency ranges may degrade the performance of these systems and lead to reduced image quality for photos and videos. It is recommended to avoid exposing your iPhone to extended high-amplitude vibrations.”

william-daigneault via Unsplash

Basically what they are saying is don’t mount your iPhone directly to high powered motorcycles. They go on to warn that low-frequency vibrations caused by low-power and electric motorcycles can also be damaging, and they are advising consumers to use a vibration dampening mount on those types of vehicles. Also, limiting the duration of the phone’s exposure on them. No word yet on whether the warning from Apple applies to iPhones that are mounted on regular bicycles. Please be careful out there y’all, it’s really scary to see so many people looking at phone screens while they are driving these days.