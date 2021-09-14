CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jewish leaders bury remains found in former Warsaw ghetto

By Associated Press
spectrumlocalnews.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWARSAW, Poland (AP) — Warsaw's Jewish community buried an unidentified Holocaust victim on Tuesday whose remains were discovered this summer in a building that was within the Warsaw Ghetto during World War II. “We are here as the family for a person we don't know,” Poland's chief rabbi, Michael Schudrich,...

