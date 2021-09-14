CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Olszewski announces new hiring incentives for Baltimore County Police Department, Department of Corrections

By Chris Montcalmo
 7 days ago
TOWSON, MD—In the latest effort to attract and retain qualified applicants for critical public safety positions, Baltimore County Executive Johnny Olszewski on Tuesday announced employment bonus incentives for new hires in the Baltimore County Police Department and the Baltimore County Department of Corrections.

“We are committed to doing everything we can to recruit the best-qualified candidates into these vital roles in order to keep our communities safe,” Olszewski said. “This common-sense strategy strengthens our ongoing work to attract individuals with diverse backgrounds and a deep desire to serve our neighborhoods.”

The Baltimore County Police Department will offer an employment bonus of $10,000 per candidate to fill both entry level and lateral police officer positions beginning with the Department’s next recruit class. To receive the full bonus, newly hired officers must remain with BCoPD at least three years following graduation from the Baltimore County Police Academy.

This new employment incentive is available in conjunction with the Department’s existing internal referral bonus program.

“The Baltimore County Police Department is seeking service-minded individuals who are committed to protecting our communities,” said Baltimore County Police Chief Melissa Hyatt. “This incentive will assist us in attracting the most qualified candidates.”

Beginning October 1, 2021, the Baltimore County Department of Corrections will offer a $5,000 employment bonus for new hires as well as a $5,000 referral bonus to existing employees to enhance the Department’s ongoing recruitment efforts. To receive the full bonus, newly hired employees must remain with the agency at least three years.

“This new effort will help us stay competitive with other agencies across the region, strengthen current employee morale, and help us build a team committed to serving, protecting, and preparing individuals to successfully return to communities from incarceration,” said Baltimore County Department of Corrections Director, Gail Watts.

Individuals interested in joining the Baltimore County Police Department may visit https://www.joinbaltimorecountypd.com or call 410-887-5542 for more information.

Individuals interested in joining the Baltimore County Department of Corrections may visit https://www.baltimorecountymd.gov/correctionscareers or call 443-219-0990 for more information.

